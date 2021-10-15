ETHAN CLAYMORE Continues Clague Playhouse's 94th Season

Clague Playhouse presents the holiday comedy, Ethan Claymore by Norm Foster, to continue our 94th Season.

It's a week before Christmas, and struggling egg farmer/artist Ethan Claymore meets a woman who could turn his life around. But things are shaken up when Ethan receives a visit from his estranged, and recently deceased, older brother.

The play is directed by Robert Gibb and featured in our cast are Jeff Bartholomew as Ethan Claymore, Charles Cover as Martin Claymore, Peg Neeson as Dottie McClaren, Kristin Bartholomew as Teresa Pike, Jake Hunter as Young Ethan and Rick Schuler as Young Martin.

The play runs Friday, November 5 through Sunday, December 5, 2021 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $10 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org.