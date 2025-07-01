Dirty Laundry Theatre Brings SHARIF شريف to U.S. Audiences at BorderLight Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off its London debut, Dirty Laundry Theatre will present the U.S. premiere staged reading of SHARIF شريف at the BorderLight Theatre Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, from July 17–19, 2025.

Written by Tomer Aldubi and translated by Shir Freibach, the new play is based on true events and explores the harrowing journey of a queer Palestinian man forced to seek asylum in Israel.

Told through flashbacks and present-day scenes, Sharif شريف follows a young man fleeing the West Bank after being outed. Alone in a country that is both haven and hazard, he faces a fraught path through Israeli bureaucracy, suspicion, and social alienation, while memories of his secret lover Nour linger.

This 50-minute staged reading will be followed by a post-show talkback on Thursday, July 17 and Friday, July 18, offering audiences an opportunity to engage directly with the creative team and collaborators. The production continues the play's development with a focus on cultural authenticity through an ongoing partnership between Dirty Laundry Theatre and Palestinian dramaturgs and artists.

“Telling a story like Sharif, especially as an Israeli, is a conscious act of using my privilege to hold space for voices that are so often silenced,” said Maera Daniel Hagage, Artistic Director and Producer of Dirty Laundry Theatre. “This story needs to be told—but not just told, told right.”

Performances will take place at the CSU Theatre & Arts Building as part of the 2025 BorderLight Theatre Festival. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.borderlightcle.org/2025-show/sharif.

