David Foster and Katharine McPhee Come to Playhouse Square

Grammy award-winning producer David Foster is embarking on an extensive North American tour in January of 2020. The tour: "An intimate evening with David Foster -Hitman Tour," is an extension of his highly successful and sold out 2019 tour. (The show will play the Connor Theatre at Playhouse Square, May 3 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Fri., Sept. 20 at 10 am at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 and the Ticket Office. Prices: $75, $65, $55, $45 & $35.)

Foster (one of the biggest musical forces of our time) created this jaw dropping musical extravaganza performing the greatest hits of his career. Thrilling, humorous and refreshingly honest, David Foster performs songs he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and also includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Delivered by powerhouse performers, the hits include: Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard", Earth Wind and Fire's "After The Love Is Gone," Chicago's "You're The Inspiration", Josh Groban's "You Raised Me Up," Michael Buble's "Home," Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable" and many, many more.

Joining the 16-time Grammy award-winning writer/producer this time around will be singer/actress Katharine McPhee. Katharine, who recently wed Foster, joins him fresh off her Broadway and West End starring role in the hit musical Waitress. Katharine will join David for a number of his well-known songs including The Prayer.

Apart from returning to the road, Foster is preparing for the release of his feature documentary on his life and career - David Foster: Off the Record. The pic premiered in Toronto on September 9 as part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Later this coming November and December, David's new PBS special - An Intimate Evening with David Foster - will air nationwide as part of Great Performances on PBS. David is also a celebrity Judge on Asia's biggest talent competition show, Asia's Got Talent and World Got Talent that airs in China to 150 million viewers a night. David Foster is also gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character Betty Boop. He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller Lucky Us. David also has a new musical project that he will announce later this year.





