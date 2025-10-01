DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Great Lakes Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great Lakes Theater will continue its 64th season with Jeffrey Hatcher's sleek, suspense-filled new adaptation of Dial M for Murder, running October 24 – November 19, 2025, in the intimate Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square. Commissioned by The Old Globe in 2021, Hatcher's gripping reimagining has garnered critical acclaim, captivating audiences in theaters across the nation. Directed by GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, this timeless, edge-of-your-seat tale pulses with sharp wit, taut twists and brisk, clever pacing.



“This thriller doesn't just unfold, it grabs hold,” states Bruner. “Jeffrey Hatcher's smart, sophisticated adaptation delivers a show that feels both timeless and startlingly fresh. It strips the story down to its nerve endings, recharging every twist and drawing us even closer to the suspense and danger unfolding. Quick, funny and ever gripping, you can experience the story with fresh eyes, even if you think you know how the story ends.”

Deception, blackmail and murder collide in this fresh take on the classic thriller that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece. Tony's plot to kill his wife Margot takes an unexpected turn in this fast-paced adaptation that will keep you guessing until the final twist. Taut, suspenseful and full of surprises, this gripping story will leave you on the edge of your seat.

