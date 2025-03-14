Cleveland Public Theatre's Y-Haven Theatre Project Returns

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven will present Y-Haven Theatre Project's 26th production Roots Through Ruin. Y-Haven Theatre Project is a partnership between Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven, a branch of the YMCA.

This year's show image was created by a member of Y-Haven Theatre Project—a first. Ezequiel Soto, one of the performers in this year's Y-Haven Cohort was so inspired when the group selected the name for their show, that he began to sketch what he thought was a raw and rough draft of something and for fun, showed it to the show's Director Melissa Crum and Director of Education Nicole Sumlin who quickly asked the marketing team if they could use the design for “inspiration” for the actual show image. The team's immediate response was, “This is it! This is our show image.” It also helps that Zeke as he's known dabbles in visual art.

Through the program, CPT collaborates with the clients of Y-Haven to create an Original Theatre production that shares powerful stories of recovery and personal triumph, capturing an authentic and emotional power as the cast shares their true-to-life experiences, often hidden from the world.

The program was formed under the leadership of CPT founder and former Executive Artistic Director James Levin and current Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan who began working with a group of residents at Y-Haven, which had a facility on the near west side of Cleveland. After a pilot project, they debuted the first play that was developed through the program Reconstruction of a Man. The program has since expanded to include all-genders (as of 2022) and the number of participants continues to grow.

To reach audiences who may not be able to attend the CPT show, the theater will be bringing a private tour of the show to colleges and low-income housing apartments within the Greater Cleveland area (details are TBD).

“Though it sometimes seems magical, it is a practical art that is the result of grueling work and great courage. No one's life changes unless they want it to, and one of the profound elements of this program is that we get to make art with people who have made a clear and active choice to change.” ―Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Y-Haven are proud to present Y-Haven Theatre Project's 26th production, Roots Through Ruin, co-created and performed by residents of the YMCA's Y-Haven program.

Play Description: Trapped in an abandoned house, a group of seekers must confront the ghosts of their pasts—memories that linger like shadows in the walls. As the characters face their darkest moments, hope flickers on the horizon, lighting the path towards redemption. Will they break free from the weight of their past, or remain trapped in its grip forever? A powerful and deeply moving ghost story that delves into the heart of human resilience and the journey towards healing.

The Creative Production Team Includes: DIRECTOR & CO-LINE PRODUCER: Melissa Crum|DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION & CO-LINE PRODUCER: Nicole Sumlin|SUPPORTING TEACHING ARTISTS: Leonard Goff and Brooke Okpala|STAGE MANAGER: Tyree Franklin |ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER: Bea Shakow|COSTUME AND SET DESIGNER: Inda Blatch-Geib|LIGHTING DESIGNER: Greg Owen| SOUND DESIGNER: James Kosmatka|PROPS DESIGNER: Dred Geib|SET CONSTRUCTION: Dred Geib and Ennin Geib|WARDROBE SUPERVISOR: Olivia Wolfram

Performers & Creators From Y-Haven: Jordan Baker, Naeema Batin, Charmika Beckham, Adrian Bizzell, Latoya Broadus, Tammy Craver, Phil Johnson, Dawn Kuzma, Latwon Martin, Troy Matthews, Jerome Morris, Ezequiel Soto, Christopher Thomas and Ramona Turnbull.

