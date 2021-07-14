Cleveland Public Theatre to Present Workshop Performance by Teatro Público de Cleveland with Papo Ruiz Y La Dulzura De La Salsa

Cleveland Public Theatre will present a workshop performance by Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC), followed by live music and dancing with Papo Ruiz Y La Dulzura De La Salsa, onstage Friday, July 16 at 7:00pm on CPT's outdoor stage. CPT is thrilled to welcome audiences onsite at CPT for the first time since March 2020 for in-person, outdoor, live performances as part of the 2021 Free Summer Season. For the full line-up of performances, click here.

Teatro Público de Cleveland is a collective of Latino theatre artists and produces performances that preserve and promote the cultures of Cleveland Latinos for Spanish-speaking audiences and the broader public. TPC will present spoken word performances of poems, in collaboration with Raymond Bobgan and Faye Hargate, that seek to connect with Latino and non-Latino audiences in a powerful experience of cross-cultural work.

Content Warning: Teatro Público de Cleveland's (TPC) workshop performance includes descriptions of U.S. policy on the border, sensitive issues that arise around that subject, and elements of injustice.

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE:



CPT is committed to public health and safety and will continue to follow the latest COVID-19 protocols for staff, artists, and patrons. All performances will be free and take place outdoors on CPT's summer stage, positioned on the lawn between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings. There are no tickets; simply show up just before the performances begin and choose a seat.

CPT summer stage performances will offer a casual environment, where the priority for the experience will be gathering and witnessing live, local art, in-person, for the first time in over a year.

We open the 2021 Free Summer Season with Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation, followed by ten other live offerings, including performances by CPT resident ensembles Teatro Público de Cleveland and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabiمسرح كليفلاند العربي . Click here for the full listing of performance offerings.

CAST and CREW of Teatro Público de Cleveland workshop performance

The cast includes Bianca Flores, Eliberta Flores, Sonia Fonseca, Elena Foulis, Ricardo Ortega, Jonathan Rodriguez, Felicita Sanchez, and Selena A. Vicario. The creative production team includes Director - Raymond Bobgan; and Stage Manager - Georgina Galindo-Godinez.

SHOW INFORMATION:



Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC) with Papo Ruiz Y La Dulzura De La Salsa plays on CPT's outdoor stage Friday, July 16 at 7:00pm. Cleveland Public Theatre is located at 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44102. The outdoor stage is placed between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings. Following the 25 minute performance by Teatro Público de Cleveland, experience live music and dancing with Papo Ruiz Y La Dulzura De La Salsa.

There are no tickets and the performances are free. Audience members can sit in chairs provided by CPT. CPT is committed to public health and safety and will continue to follow the latest COVID-19 protocols for staff, artists, and patrons.

For more information, visit www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216-631-2727 ext. 501.

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES at the CLEVELAND CULTURAL GARDENS:



CPT will also offer programming at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens as part of their World on Stage line-up, a series of multicultural music, dance, spoken word, and theatre at the Gardens' new Centennial Peace Plaza at 1051 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC) | Sunday, July 18 at 2:30pm (performance with Papo Ruiz Y La Dulzura De La Salsa and Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center!)

For full line-up of CPT performances at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens, visit www.clevelandculturalgardens.org.