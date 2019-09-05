Cleveland Public Theatre Presents PANDEMONIUM 2019: ALCHEMY

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan presents Pandemonium 2019-CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular-on this Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 7:00pm through midnight. The Pandemonium 2019 theme is "Alchemy."

Guests enjoy complimentary valet, drinks, and delicious food from some of Cleveland's top chefs, alongside breathtaking entertainment in every corner of CPT's campus. Pandemonium is a uniquely immersive "choose-your-own-adventure" style event, featuring nearly 300 Northeast Ohio artists premiering over 50 original works and musical acts on 20 different stages and in unexpected places. The Pandemonium 2019 lineup includes bands, DJs, contemporary dance, short plays, comedy, cabaret performances, and more.

This year, CPT honors Mark Ross (Managing Partner for PwC in Northeast Ohio) with the 2019 PAN Award, recognizing his and PwC's strong advocacy for education, diversity & inclusion, economic development, and the arts.

Tickets are available online at www.cptonline.org or by calling (216) 631-2727 ext. 501. Proceeds support CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

Pandemonium 2019 performers (list subject to change)

Dance Performances by Verb Ballets; Inlet Dance Theatre; The Wind and Sand Dance Co.; Suga Shack Girls Entertainment; Ballet Legato; and Double-Edge Dance Live Music Performances by Kyle Kidd; DJs Pureplex & A-Live; By Light We Loom; David Loy & the Ramrods; Church of Starry Wisdom; ContempOpera Cleveland; Duo Decibel System; The Prom Queens; Geri Smith; Global Connections; and more Original Theatrical Work by Raymond Bobgan & Cleveland CORE Ensemble; David Hansen; Carrie Williams & Travis Williams; Pinch & Squeal's WIZBANG!; Jimmie Woody*; The Dark Room featuring plays by David L. Munnell & John Busser; Renee Schilling; Les Hunter*; Sally Groth; Elaine Hullihen; Sheffia Randall Dooley*; Christopher Johnston; Andrew Aaron Valdez*; Julia Fisher with Victoria McBride & Rachel Drotar; Nina Domingue**; Cleveland Public Theatre's Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP); and many more Additional Performances by Disa Carneol; Mark Zust; Denis Griesmer; Chris Seibert; Erin E. Dolan; Emily Liptow, Akane Little, & Christina Pinkard; Michael Prosen; RA Washington; Justin Simons & Amy Bennett; The Cleveland Museum of Art - Community Arts; Climb Cleveland; and others Visual Art Installations & Multimedia by Inda Blatch-Geib Designs; Lydia Chanenka; Aaron Benson*; Selena Awesome Vicario, and more

*Cleveland Public Theatre 2019/2020 Premiere Fellow

**2019/2020 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow

Pandemonium 2019 Celebrity Chefs

Celebrity chefs will be cooking live, including: Astoria Cafe & Market, Lindey's Lake House, Luxe Kitchen & Lounge, Ninja City Kitchen and Bar, The Root Cafe, Saigon Food Service and Catering, West Side Market Cafe, and XYZ the Tavern.

About the 2019 Pan Award Honoree: Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the Managing Partner for PwC in Northeast Ohio. He began his career with PwC in Cleveland as an audit associate in 1987 after graduation from Miami University. Mark transferred into the Firm's Transaction Services (TS) practice to focus on M&A Advisory services where he was promoted to Senior Manager and ultimately Partner in 1999. While working for PwC, Mark earned an MBA from the Manchester Business School in the UK and then spent five years as the leader of the Florida TS practice located in Miami. Prior to returning to Cleveland, Mark led the TS West Region practice for four years in San Francisco, responsible for territories from Texas to the West Coast. In addition to leading significant acquisition and divestiture due diligence engagements for clients throughout his career, Mark also had the opportunity to lead the learning and development efforts for the TS practice which included the creation and execution of large scale conferences and other important continuing education programs.

Mark relocated back home to Cleveland in 2015 to become the Managing Partner of PwC's Cleveland office. In this role, Mark is responsible to lead, promote teaming, and drive growth across the market, as well as to manage several significant local client relationships. He is also a member of the Firm's Extended Leadership Team. Externally, Mark is charged with being the face of the Firm in the market, business community, and civic affairs.

Mark is actively engaged in several civic organizations in the Cleveland area and serves on a number of boards that align with his passions and priorities. Currently, Mark serves as the Board Chair for College Now of Greater Cleveland during this critical time for education in our community. Mark is a board member of Playhouse Square where he chairs the Community Engagement and Education Committee. Mark also serves on the Board of the Greater Cleveland Partnership where he helps lead current initiatives around innovation in Northeast Ohio. Enhancing our community's efforts around diversity & inclusion is one of Mark's priorities and he is a board member of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio as well as the Commission on Economic Inclusion. Finally, Mark serves on the Board of Hospice of the Western Reserve and as an active Steering Committee member for VeloSano, the Cleveland Clinic's ride for cancer research. Mark is a member of the The 50 Club of Cleveland and was in the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2016.

Mark is a runner, cycler, an active social media contributor, and a proud resident, and neighbor to CPT, in Cleveland's west side Edgewater neighborhood.

Over the past couple months, Mark has been blogging about his Pandemonium journey. You can check out his first post reflecting on his commitment to diversity and inclusion, and how the work of CPT embodies those values, by clicking here. To read Mark's blog posts about our shared commitment to education, healthcare, the arts, and economic development, click here.

