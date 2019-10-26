Cleveland Public Theatre Presents 'The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Oops!... They Did It Again'

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) will present the return of The Loush Sisters - a martini-loving, naughty-but-nice comedic duo - in their latest original show, The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Oops!... They Did It Again. The production is onstage from November 21 through December 21 at CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

This holiday season, join Holly and Jolly Loush (aka The Loush Sisters) for their deeply anticipated return to the stage in a bawdy, boozy, over-the-top holiday cabaret. Fueled by song, sidekicks, and a hefty dose of "holiday cheer," The Loush Sisters reimagine A Christmas Carol as you've never, ever seen it before. Recommended for mature audiences.

Created and performed by Conway and Wood (with co-creator Michael Seevers Jr.), "The Loush Sisters" made their first major onstage appearance in 2011 in a ribald one-act called The Loush Sisters: Making the Yuletide Gay and returned in with full-length productions entitled The Loush Sisters DO the Nutcracker (2013), The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Great Expectations (2015), and The Loush Sisters get HARD for the Holidays (Yippie-Kai-Yay Mother-Loushers) (2017).



CAST and CREW of The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Oops!... They Did It Again

The cast includes Liz Conway, Beth Wood (as Holly and Jolly Loush) and Sheffia Randall Dooley*+ (as Butter Rum), with a supporting cast, including Wesley Allen, Mylin R. Cartwright, Madelyn Hayes, Kevin Kelly, Caitlin Lewins, Mike Majer, Colleen McCaughey, and Nina Takács.

The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Oops! They Did It Again was created by Liz Conway, Michael Seevers Jr., and Beth Wood, and is directed by Beth Wood. The creative production team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Michael Seevers Jr. - Associate Director, Choreographer, Music Director; Molly Andrews-Hinders - Line Producer; Shannon McManus - Stage Manager; Beth Wood - Scenic Designer; Inda Blatch-Geib - Costume Designer; Kasey Gilder - Sound Designer; Cole Sajovie - Assistant Stage Manager/Sound Operator; and Buck McDaniel - Accompanist.

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

+2019/2020 Premiere Fellow

The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Oops! They Did It Again (November 21 - December 21, 2019) previews November 21. Press Night is Friday, November 22 and the show runs through Saturday, December 21. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (no show November 28) at 7:30pm in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Tickets are $20-50. Premium tickets are $30 (Thu) and $50 (Fri/Sat) - and include cabaret seating and table service. General admission is $25 (Thu) and $45 (Fri/Sat). The preview performance is $20 for General Admission and $25 for Premium seating. Students/Seniors receive $5 off on Friday and Saturday nights.

EARLY BIRD and GROUP DISCOUNTS are available. Purchase tickets before November 11 for $5 off each ticket. Purchase a table of 8 and receive an additional 20% off AND two complimentary bottles of wine (non-alcoholic options available)!

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.

The Gordon Square Theatre is ADA compliant featuring a ramped entrance and an all gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

Every Friday is Free Beer Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere - your drinks are on CPT.





