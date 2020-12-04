Cleveland Public Theatre Presents DREAM RUST WORKSHOP

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced additional performances of the Zoom premiere of Dream Rust Workshop (a hypothesis project), written by Raymond Bobgan with contributions from CPT community ensembles, and directed by Raymond Bobgan. Dream Rust Workshop (a hypothesis project) will perform live via Zoom at 7:00pm (ET) on December 5 and 6; and at 8:00pm (ET) on December 7 and 9.

On Monday, December 7 at 4:00pm (ET), The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will host a live-stream of CPT's Dream Rust Workshop (a hypothesis project). The prestigious US National Cultural Center is celebrating one arts organization from each state, and CPT was chosen to represent Ohio. Facebook stream link here, YouTube stream link here.

Emerging from the increase of dreamtime in 2020, this surreal theatrical experiment follows a network of dream lines. Borders of identity, home, country, and kin blend as a group of dreamers look to the past, present, and future for meaningfulness and purpose.

CAST: Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Alisha M. Caraballo, Faye Hargate, Omar Kurdi, Daniel McKinnon, Zyrece Montgomery, Kat Shy, Anastasía Urozhaeva, Hillary Wheelock, & Eric Wloszek

The Creative Production Team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Colleen McCaughey - Stage Manager; Benjamin Gantose - Contributing Broadcast Consultant; Marissa Green - Co-Master Electrician; Faye Hargate - Design Consultant / Dramaturg Assistant; Ryan Holsopple - Broadcast Consultant; Brandon X. Mc Swain - Light Board Operator; Jaemin Park - Assistant Lighting Designer / Co-Master Electrician; Jakyung C. Seo - Lighting Designer.

Dream Rust Workshop (a hypothesis project) will perform live at 7:00pm (ET) on December 5 and 6, and at 8:00pm (ET) on December 7 and 9. On Monday, December 7 at 4:00pm (ET), The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will host a live-stream of CPT's Dream Rust Workshop (a hypothesis project). Facebook stream link here, YouTube stream link here.



The run time is 60 minutes, and CPT's virtual "house" is limited to 35 "seats".

Tickets for CPT's performances are $1; suggested donation $1 to $99. Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales for each performance will close at 5:00pm (ET).

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

Shows View More Cleveland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You