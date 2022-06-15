Cleveland Play House Appoints Interim Artistic Director, Mark Cuddy

Cleveland Play House Board of Directors has announced that regional theatre veteran Mark Cuddy has been appointed to serve as Interim Artistic Director. Industry visionary and arts champion Mark Cuddy comes to Cleveland from Rochester, NY, having served as Artistic Director of Geva Theatre Center.

Cuddy has been an experienced and trusted producing partner for CPH, having served as co-producer of the Cleveland Play House/Geva Theatre Center co-productions of Clybourne Park and Informed Consent. He steps into his new role with the 2015 Tony Award recipient in July.

Born and raised in Boston, Mark Cuddy served as artistic leader of Geva Theatre Center for 27 years. During his tenure, he served as director for over 50 productions and producer for over 25 premieres. In 2018, Cuddy returned to the stage after an 18-year absence to perform in Geva's world premiere production of Heartland by Gabriel Jason Dean. He also appeared in Geva's 2019 production of La Cage aux Folles as Georges. He led the institution to become a regional theatre powerhouse, boasting one of the largest audiences of any professional regional theatre in the Northeast. Institutionally, he championed two successful capital campaigns that funded a Second Stage, retired the theatre's mortgage, developed and purchased 14 apartments for visiting guest artists, and led the renovation of the entire Geva facility. He also ushered the company's renowned reputation for excellence in education programming and new play production. After 44 years of leading theatres across the country, Cuddy announced in 2021 he would be retiring from his position. He recently facilitated the transition to his successor at Geva. Cuddy is a founding member of the Board of Directors for the Rochester Fringe Festival, and served on the Board of Directors of the national organization for non-profit theatres, Theatre Communications Group.

Cuddy says, "I am honored to support the CPH staff and trustees as they transition into a new era. After 27 years at one regional theatre, I am excited for the new relationships that will be formed, and a new city to be explored."

CPH Board Chair Anne Marie Warren says, "We are pleased to engage Mark Cuddy as Interim Artistic Director. After 27 years of artistic leadership at the world-class Geva Theatre, he brings experience co-leading a major regional theatre company. Geva's most recent season featured plays by Brian Quijada, Chelsea Marcantel, and other playwrights familiar to CPH audiences. We are grateful for Mark's collaborative spirit and we look forward to working with him."

Management Consultants for the Arts will lead the search for CPH's permanent Artistic Director.