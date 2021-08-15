Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season
The Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its upcoming lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season will kick off in October with a concert Celebrating Italian Opera and Music. The company will also perform a special holiday concert in December.
Learn more at http://clevephil.org/season.
Check out the full lineup below!
October Concerts
Saturday, October 16, 7:30 p.m. - Westlake Performing Arts Center
Sunday, October 17, 3:00 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium
"Celebrating Italian Opera and Music"
Victor Liva, conductor
Carrie Hennessey, soprano
Featuring arias by Rossini, Puccini, Verdi, and more
Respighi: Fountains of Rome
and music celebrating Italian heritage
December Concerts
Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m. - Westlake Performing Arts Center
Sunday, December 12, 3:00 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium
"Holiday Concerts"
Victor Liva, conductor
Charles Bernard, cello
Shostakovich: Symphony no. 5
de Falla: Three Cornered Hat Suite 1
Milhaud: Cello Concerto
and music celebrating the holiday season
March Concerts
Saturday, March 5, 7:30 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium
Sunday, March 6, 3:00 p.m. -Westlake Performing Arts Center
"Young Artists' Competition"
Victor Liva, conductor
Featuring the winner of the 2022 Schumacher Competition
Concerto to be announced
Tchaikovsky: Symphony no. 6
April Concerts
Saturday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium
Sunday, May 1, 3:00 p.m. -Westlake Performing Arts Center
"Spring Concert"
Victor Liva, conductor
Coren Mino, piano
Ron Palka, piano
Czerny: Piano Concerto for Four Hands
Schumann: Symphony no. 2