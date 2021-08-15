Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season

The Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its upcoming lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season will kick off in October with a concert Celebrating Italian Opera and Music. The company will also perform a special holiday concert in December.

Learn more at http://clevephil.org/season.

Check out the full lineup below!

October Concerts

Saturday, October 16, 7:30 p.m. - Westlake Performing Arts Center

Sunday, October 17, 3:00 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium



"Celebrating Italian Opera and Music"

Victor Liva, conductor

Carrie Hennessey, soprano



Featuring arias by Rossini, Puccini, Verdi, and more

Respighi: Fountains of Rome

and music celebrating Italian heritage



December Concerts

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m. - Westlake Performing Arts Center

Sunday, December 12, 3:00 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium



"Holiday Concerts"

Victor Liva, conductor

Charles Bernard, cello



Shostakovich: Symphony no. 5

de Falla: Three Cornered Hat Suite 1

Milhaud: Cello Concerto

and music celebrating the holiday season

March Concerts

Saturday, March 5, 7:30 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium

Sunday, March 6, 3:00 p.m. -Westlake Performing Arts Center



"Young Artists' Competition"

Victor Liva, conductor



Featuring the winner of the 2022 Schumacher Competition

Concerto to be announced

Tchaikovsky: Symphony no. 6





April Concerts

Saturday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium

Sunday, May 1, 3:00 p.m. -Westlake Performing Arts Center



"Spring Concert"

Victor Liva, conductor

Coren Mino, piano

Ron Palka, piano



Czerny: Piano Concerto for Four Hands

Schumann: Symphony no. 2