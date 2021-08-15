Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season

The season will kick off in October with a concert Celebrating Italian Opera and Music.

Aug. 15, 2021  
The Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its upcoming lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season will kick off in October with a concert Celebrating Italian Opera and Music. The company will also perform a special holiday concert in December.

Learn more at http://clevephil.org/season.

Check out the full lineup below!

October Concerts

Saturday, October 16, 7:30 p.m. - Westlake Performing Arts Center

Sunday, October 17, 3:00 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium


"Celebrating Italian Opera and Music"
Victor Liva, conductor
Carrie Hennessey, soprano


Featuring arias by Rossini, Puccini, Verdi, and more
Respighi: Fountains of Rome
and music celebrating Italian heritage

December Concerts

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m. - Westlake Performing Arts Center

Sunday, December 12, 3:00 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium


"Holiday Concerts"
Victor Liva, conductor
Charles Bernard, cello


Shostakovich: Symphony no. 5

de Falla: Three Cornered Hat Suite 1

Milhaud: Cello Concerto
and music celebrating the holiday season

March Concerts

Saturday, March 5, 7:30 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium

Sunday, March 6, 3:00 p.m. -Westlake Performing Arts Center


"Young Artists' Competition"
Victor Liva, conductor

Featuring the winner of the 2022 Schumacher Competition
Concerto to be announced

Tchaikovsky: Symphony no. 6

April Concerts

Saturday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. - Cleveland State University - Waetjen Auditorium

Sunday, May 1, 3:00 p.m. -Westlake Performing Arts Center


"Spring Concert"
Victor Liva, conductor

Coren Mino, piano

Ron Palka, piano

Czerny: Piano Concerto for Four Hands

Schumann: Symphony no. 2


