Clague Playhouse Concludes Their 94th Season With SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

Clague Playhouse presents "Same Time, Next Year" by Bernard Slade to conclude their 94th Season.

One of the most popular romantic comedies of the century, "Same Time, Next Year" ran four years on Broadway. A wonderful, nostalgic, whimsical, touching, funny, and moving look at 25 years of American Culture, through the lives of two lovers, married to others, who rendezvous once a year for a romantic weekend. The play includes adult language and situations.

The play is directed by Ron Newell and featured in the cast are Daniel Telford and Tiffany Trapnell.

The play runs Friday, May 6, 2022 through Sunday, May 29, 2022 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $10 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org.

Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake. FREE STUDENT TICKET THURSDAYS: limited FREE Student Tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. No online reservations can be taken for these free tickets. Free Student Ticket Thursdays are subject to availability and must be picked up by 7:30 pm the night of the performance or the tickets will be released.

Productions are subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions. The theater will open a half hour before the performance for seating access. Masks will be made available to those who need one.

"Same Time, Next Year" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com