Chazz Palminteri to Bring One-Man Show A BRONX TALE to the Mimi Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square

Academy Award-nominated actor/writer/director Chazz Palminteri brings his personal story to life in his one-man show A BRONX TALE heading into the Mimi Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square March 22 for one 7 pm performance. (Tickets on sale at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 and the Ticket Office for $79, $59.50 & $49.50.)

With more than 55 films to his credit, and well known for his unique ability to create the lovable tough guy, Chazz wrote A BRONX TALE while a member at Theater West in Los Angeles. The Machiavellian fable was based on his childhood and life experiences growing up in his Italian - American Bronx neighborhood.

Originally, Chazz wrote the stage play and performed it as a one-man show in Los Angeles. The play quickly became the hottest property in Hollywood since ROCKY. He was offered more than one million dollars to walk away from the project...yet with only $200 left in the bank, he refused. HE wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay, however the studios were not willing to give an unknown a shot. Then, one night, Robert DeNiro walked in to see the show...and as they say... "the rest is history."

Chazz then moved the production to a larger theater in New York City where it played to rave reviews and four sold-out months, earning him nominations for the New York Outer Critics Circle Awards for both acting and writing. While in New York he completed the screenplay of A BRONX TALE and soon found himself starring opposite Robert DeNiro, who chose the script for his directorial debut.

Chazz went on to write and perform in another incarnation of the Bronx Tale brand: A Bronx Tale the Musical for Broadway. After two-and-a-half successful years on Broadway, the musical went on tour across the country. (The musical appeared at Playhouse Square April 23-May 12 2019)

Currently filming in NYC, Chazz is starring with Forrest Whittaker and Vincent Donofrio in the new drama series, Gangsters of Harlem.





