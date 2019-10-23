Canton Ballet Announces 2020 Touchdowns And Tutus Tryouts For High School Football Players

Canton Ballet has announced its Touchdowns and Tutus tryouts for local high school football players will be held on Sunday, November 17, at 5:00PM, at the Ballet studios in the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Avenue North. Tryouts are open to all area high school football players, grades 9-12. No prior dance experience is required.

Canton Ballet's annual Touchdowns and Tutus event pairs high school football players with Canton Ballet ballerinas in a performance competition at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall located adjacent to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, March 7, 2020.

Past Touchdowns and Tutus celebrity judges have included an array of professional athletes and football players, including Dymonte Thomas of the Denver Broncos, Vernon Davis of the Washington Redskins, Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons, and Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu. This year's celebrity judges will be announced in early 2020.

For more information, or to register for tryouts, please call Canton Ballet at 330-455-7220 or e-mail info@touchdownsandtutues.com.





