CPT And The MetroHealth System Present ENDEPENDENCE â€“ How Are We Addressing The Opioid Epidemic Now, And How Do We Move Forward?

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and The MetroHealth System present ENDependence, onstage at CPT June 13 through 15, followed by free performances in the community. ENDependence is directed by Molly Andrews-Hinders and Jaclyn Renee Vogel, and created by Molly Andrews-Hinders, John Dayo-Aliya, Christopher Johnston, and Jaclyn Renee Vogel.



How are we addressing the opioid epidemic now, and how do we move forward? ENDependence explores the story of pain management in this country, the kinds of treatment available for those struggling with opioid use disorder, and best methods for responding to the epidemic. Infused with both humor and gravity, and featuring songs and scenes, ENDependence highlights those in our community who are affected by opioid use disorder-from doctors to patients to family members. Interactive in form, ENDependence calls on our community to investigate how we respond on a personal and systemic level to our oldest companion: pain.

According to CPT's Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan: "Partnering with The MetroHealth System on this project has been eye-opening. We have attempted to take a courageous look at a troubling issue. All along the way, we continue to learn that in spite of all the hype and notoriety, the epidemic is still not fully understood, and it is complex issues like this that theatre is particularly well suited to tackle."



FREE PERFORMANCES AT CLEVELAND PUBLIC THEATRE

We invite donations to support this intensive project.



Thursday, June 13 at 7:00pm

Friday, June 14 at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 15 at 7:00pm

Cleveland Public Theatre's James Levin Theatre is located at 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102

The James Levin Theatre is ADA compliant, featuring a patron elevator and an all gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

FREE TOUR PERFORMANCES IN THE COMMUNITY

We invite donations to support this intensive project.

Monday, June 17 at 6:00pm

Columbia Branch of Lorain Public Library

13824 W. River Road North, Columbia Station, OH 44028



Tuesday, June 18 at 6:00pm

Main Branch of Lorain Public Library

351 W. Sixth Street, Lorain, OH 44052



Thursday, June 20 at 4:00pm and 7:00pm

Cirigliano Studio Theatre at Stocker Arts Center of Lorain County Community College

1005 N. Abbe Rd., Elyria, OH 44035



Performance Ensemble: Mylin R. Cartwright, Kristy Cruz, Katherine Nash, Beau Reinker, and CorLesia Smith

The Creative Production Team Includes: Molly Andrews-Hinders and Jaclyn Renee Vogel - Directors; Molly Andrews-Hinders, John Dayo-Aliya, Christopher Johnston, and Jaclyn Renee Vogel - Creators; Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Molly Andrews-Hinders - Music Composition and Direction; Jesse Reagan Hernon - Stage Manager; Inda Blatch-Geib - Costume Designer & Scenic Designer

For more information, visit www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.





