Broadway In Akron Presents The Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to Akron for a limited two-performance engagement at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron campus November 29-30 as part of the Broadway in Akron series. Tickets are available now at playhousesquare.org, by phone 216-241-6000.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

Tootsie will play November 29-30 at E.J. Thomas Hall on the campus of The University of Akron. Show times are Tuesday-Wednesday at 7:30PM. Tickets for all performances are available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600. Tootsieis part of the Broadway in Akron series at E.J. Thomas Hall. For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com