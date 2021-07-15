Brian Feldman Announces Virtual Performance of #TXTSHOW (ON THE INTERNET)

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Amid a 12-country, 35-city, 175-show virtual world tour (during a global pandemic), award-winning performance artist and actor Brian Feldman will bring the online version of one of his signature projects to the 2021 BorderLight Virtual Fringe Festival, as one of 34 shows (and one of only 4 LIVE shows!) available to audiences virtually as part of this year's festival.

#txtshow (on the internet) is a crowdsourced, immersive, multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by YOU! It's the best show you'll write all year.

Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom, originating from his home in Washington, Douglass Commonwealth. This critically acclaimed, award-winning production serves as Brian's Cleveland debut.

Only 22 tickets available per show!

Please Note: This LIVE online theatre show* relies on a high level of audience interaction. Audience members must keep their camera and microphone on the entire time they are in the show. The content of the show is based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity and, as such, may contain mature themes, profane language, sudden loud noises, and potentially triggering content or themes. Recommended for 18+.

*If it's not live, it's not theatre.

This project was supported by the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

To explore the full 2021 BorderLight Virtual Fringe Festival lineup, visit: https://borderlightcle.org/explore-shows-2021

DETAILS:

WHAT: #txtshow (on the internet)

WHO: Created and Performed by Brian Feldman

WHEN:

July 22-31, 2021

Nightly at 7:00 PM EDT (10 shows)

Sun, July 25 & Wed, July 28

Matinees at 2:00 PM EDT (2 shows)

All shows are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (UTC-4).

Participating from another time zone? Check the time difference here.

RUN TIME: 45 minutes

WHERE: Zoom (on your computer, phone, or tablet)

Ticket buyers will receive an email from BorderLight Festival with a link to the Zoom meeting.

A PDF program, with Instructions to the Audience, is available here: https://j.mp/txtshow_program (Google Drive) Program updated following every show.

PRICE: $12.00

TICKETS: https://borderlightcle.vbotickets.com/event/txtshow_on_the_internet/57474

FESTIVAL EVENT PAGE: https://borderlightcle.org/txtshow-on-the-internet

FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: https://j.mp/txtbord_fb

Hashtags: #txtshow #BorderLight2021

Twitter: @txtshow @BrianFeldman @BorderLightCLE

Instagram: @brianfeldmanprojects @borderlightcle