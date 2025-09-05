BlueWater Chamber Orchestra And Ohio Contemporary Ballet to Unite for Performance

Ohio Contemporary Ballet will collaborate with the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra for the 2025-26 season. This special evening, uniting two of Northeast Ohio's premier arts organizations, will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium, located at 14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood, OH. The program will feature the dancers of Ohio Contemporary Ballet performing with the orchestra.



A program highlight of the evening is Sehnsucht, choreographed by Nicholas Rose set to Edward Elgar's moving Serenade for Strings. The title, a German word for a deep and profound longing, reflects the work's personal significance for the choreographer. Rose began his distinguished dance career at Ohio Contemporary Ballet before joining the Dance Theatre of Harlem and later The National Ballet of Canada. Now based in Europe, he has developed a multifaceted career as a performer, educator, and choreographer. This piece is dedicated to the memory of his dear friends Alex and Jackie Berman lives that were tragically lost to gun violence.



The highly acclaimed BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, featuring world-class professional musicians from the region, and Ohio Contemporary Ballet is excited to unite once again for a synergistic creative endeavor. Building on successful past projects, including a virtual performance during the pandemic in 2020 and another joint effort in 2022, this continued alliance demonstrates a shared commitment to enriching the community through innovative and inspiring cultural experiences. Maestro Meyer and Dr. Margaret Carlson will share glimpses behind the scenes into the discussions and choices that help guide the program selection prior to the show.

