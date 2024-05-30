Beck Center for the Arts' President & CEO Cindy Einhouse Announces Retirement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts' President & CEO Lucinda “Cindy” Einhouse announced to the Board of Directors and staff this morning her plan to retire next year, on Friday April 25, 2025.

Ms. Einhouse said, “I am grateful to have had the privilege of being a part of this exceptional Beck Center Family. Wonderfully dedicated and talented staff, faculty, volunteers, and board members have sustained Beck Center's mission throughout the past nine decades, and this current team can take the organization to even greater heights. I am especially proud of the visibility we have been able to bring in recent years to what was once known as a ‘best kept secret' and look forward to staying on during the next eleven months to help with the transition.”

Ms. Einhouse became a member of Beck Center's Board of Directors in 2006 when she was Director of Development at the Cleveland Institute of Music. She accepted the position of President & CEO at Beck Center on May 1, 2007. Ms. Einhouse is a Lakewood resident and has an educational background in music, theater, and business. Prior to Beck Center, she had been in the fundraising profession for more than 25 years in Cleveland, including the management of large capital campaigns.

Artistic Director Scott Spence shared, “Working with Cindy the past 17 years has been unbelievably rewarding. She has proved to be the perfect mix of partner, mentor, sounding board…and friend. While I will sorely miss her leadership within the Beck Center team, I am at the same time thrilled for her to go forth and enjoy the fruits of her labors. I look forward to the next chapter and exploring new horizons with our future President & CEO, and relish working alongside another dynamic leader as I have throughout my past 34 years as Artistic Director.”

Chair of the Board of Directors Ellen Todia said, “It is never easy to say goodbye, but it's especially true after such a long and successful tenure. The entire board of directors as well as faculty and staff are very grateful for Cindy's thoughtful leadership and vision as President & CEO, and we congratulate her on completing the longest term in this leadership role at Beck Center since Karl Mackey, who retired in 1986.”

“As CEO, Cindy led the organization through the Great Recession of 2009, the worldwide COVID pandemic, and numerous other significant challenges, along with the successful completion of a $7.3 million ‘Creating Our Future' campaign, the largest capital campaign in Beck Center's history which renovated two-thirds of the campus. During this time, she also authored a book about Beck Center's 90-year history (proceeds of which go to Beck Center's endowment). Thanks to her leadership, as well as the creativity, strength and dedication of Beck Center staff, faculty, volunteers, and board members, the organization has been able to significantly broaden its mission ‘to inspire, enrich, and transform lives through dynamic arts experiences'.

“Although we will miss Cindy at the helm, we know Beck Center is ready to embrace new leadership and we have an orderly transition process in place. We wish Cindy all the best and look forward to the many future benefits of her continuing involvement as a volunteer with the organization.”

Her retirement plans are to stay involved as a donor and volunteer at Beck Center, to do more walking, sailing, reading, and to play the electric bass in a local blues/rock band, “Random Strangerz.”

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, skill levels, and abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Comments