Beck Center for the Arts Announces Melinda Placko As Associate Director of Music & Visual Arts

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the addition of Melinda Placko to the Education management team.

Last month Melinda Placko joined the associate director education team. Melinda is a Cleveland artist, educator, and arts administrator. She earned her BFA in painting from Cleveland Institute of Art, and MFA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, with focus on public and collaborative art. For over 15 years, she served as a teaching artist in the Cleveland area, partnering with Art House Inc., Boys and Girls Club, and the Center for Arts Inspired Learning. Most recently, she was senior faculty with the Cleveland Print Room, and managed a city-wide photo mentoring program for teens. She currently maintains her studio at the Hildebrandt Artist Collective in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Her artwork combines drawing, painting, collage, and public art, and was exhibited at MetroHealth and University Hospitals, Survival Kit at West 78th Street, and Zygote Press, among others. Most recently, she was senior faculty with the Cleveland Print Room, and managed a city-wide photo mentoring program for teens. She currently maintains her studio at the Hildebrandt Artist Collective in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, where she paints, dances, plays the piano, and collaborates with studio-mates. She knows creative outlets save lives and is proud to be encouraging creativity in her hometown.

Melinda stated, "I find Beck Center to be an inspiring workplace with a flourishing, creative community. Happy to be here!"

