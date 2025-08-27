Beck Center For The Arts To Present ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts will stage Brent Askari’s Andy Warhol in Iran in its Studio Theater from October 3 through November 2, 2025. Directed by Cleveland favorite Sarah May, the production imagines a pivotal encounter in 1976 between the famed pop artist and a young revolutionary in Tehran.

The play follows Warhol, newly celebrated as the portraitist of the rich and famous, who travels to Iran to photograph the Shah’s wife. A chance meeting with a revolutionary disrupts his plans and forces the artist to grapple with questions of politics, privilege, and artistic responsibility. Andy Warhol in Iran is presented by arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Director Sarah May commented: “Persian American playwright Brent Askari has written a play for our troubled times. It’s both comedy and thriller—thoughtful and hopeful. Audiences are in for a joyride as we journey back to exotic Tehran in 1976, where Warhol, on assignment to paint portraits of the Shah and his wife, finds himself trapped in a hotel room with a young Iranian activist. Their conversation about family, art, life, and revolution leads to an unexpected bond.”

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $15 for Smart Seats, with standard pricing at $43 for adults, $39 for seniors (65+), $20 for students with valid ID, and $17 for children under 12 (plus fees). A $3 service fee per ticket will be applied. Tickets are available at beckcenter.org, by phone at 216-521-2540, or in person at the Beck Center box office.

Group sales discounts are available by contacting Kristina Edleman at (216) 424-7600 or KEdleman@beckcenter.org.

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. A preview performance will be offered the Thursday before opening night at 7:30 p.m., with general admission tickets at $15.

All performances will be held at Beck Center for the Arts, 17801 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free on-site parking is available.