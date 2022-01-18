Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work Of Local Artist Julie Schabel in PRINTER WONDERLAND

Beck Center for the Arts will present Printer Wonderland an exhibition of Julie Schabel's work in the Music/Creative Arts Therapies Building on the south side of the campus.

Julie Schabel is a Cleveland artist. She runs Wave Space Studio in Lakewood, Ohio, where she teaches screen-printing workshops. Focusing on photo-based printmaking she makes repetitious patterns from natural imagery. These canvases transform into optical illusions as she adds layers and colors to the composition. Her work can be found on Facebook at

@wavespacestudio and online at https://wavespacestudio.com/.

Ms. Schabel says, "I love Beck Center, I took classes here as a kid and am excited to share my work with the community. No two snowflakes are the same unless they are screen printed. The way I layer colors and allow for imperfections and mistakes in the printing process allows for more individuality for each print. I was focusing on layering the patterns of the snowflakes to create new patterns and textures with the same stencils."

When asked about this artist, this exhibition, and why now, Ed Gallagher, Director of Education at Beck Center answered, "It is exciting to present the work of Julie Schabel, a local artist and educator, who creates her works right here in Lakewood. We have not had the opportunity to exhibit many screen print artists over the last several years and her work will surely brighten our wintry days ahead!"

This exhibition is free and open to the public during regular business hours, performances, and classes in the newly remodeled Music/Creative Arts Therapies Building, formerly known as the Armory, on the south side of the campus at 17801 Detroit Ave. A reception, free and open to the public, will take place Friday, February 4, 2022, from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

In addition to private and small group music lesson rooms, this building has been outfitted with Creative Arts Therapies session rooms and a newly built Recital Hall stage for dance performances, music recitals, and the annual production of Razzle Dazzle. This renovation is part of the capital campaign, Creating Our Future, and the project to Raise the Roof, to make all Beck Center spaces ADA accessible for all ages and all abilities. The campus will be buzzing with classes and performances of the professional theater production of LIZZIE the Musical, running February 4 to 27, 2022.

These handcrafted pieces are available for purchase at Customer Service at Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.