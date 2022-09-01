Beck Center For The Arts Announces THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the award-winning production that will take you on a mysterious and touching journey, The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time is based on the 2003 best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, winner of over 17 literary awards. As a play, adapted by Simon Stephens, this piece won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. This play centers around the character of Christopher, just 15 years old, who uses his extraordinary brain to solve the mystery of his neighbor's dog's death. This production comes to life on stage as Christopher uses his unique gifts to work through his distrust of strangers and fear of the unknown in this journey that Time magazine calls "life-affirming and unmissable." Beck Center is honored to work with neurodivergent actor Maurice Kimball IV, who was last seen on stage at Beck Center in Billy Elliot.

Director William Roudebush says, "Working with this gifted Neuro-diverse actor, Maurice Kimball, has been an unfolding, surprising revelation for me, as a director, as I begin to discover and unravel this unique mystery, adventure called The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Maurice quietly teaches me more and more each day of rehearsal. He informs the telling of this bountiful story. The rehearsal process challenges me every day and I'm as intimidated as I am excited to walk into that rehearsal tonight and learn how to tell this story of surviving life from his uniquely different, deeply human perspective."

In addition to lead actor Maurice Kimball IV, this cast includes Khaki Herrman, Terence Cranendonk* (member of the Actors' Equity Assoc), Katie DeBoer* (member of the Actors' Equity Assoc), Nanna Ingvarrson, Danyi Mahar, John Busser, Daniel Telford, Jenny Boswell, Adam Hass-Hill, and more talented local actors.

This production takes place in the Senney Theater from September 23- October 16, 2022. Additional performance will be held on October 13, 2022. Individual tickets may be purchased at beckcenter.org with ticket prices from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older), and $17 for students with valid ID. Children five to 12 are $12 each. A $3 service fee per ticket will be applied at time of purchase. This play is a great adventure for ages eleven and up. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for $10. $10 Smart Seats are available for each performance. For more information on the 2022-23 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

Produced by special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances, and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.