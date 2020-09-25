BWW Review: ROY BERKO HERE AND THERE: DOBAMA, THE MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT, MILLENIUM THEATRE PROJECT, GREAT LAKES THEATER, CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ALL SET TO PERFORM

Upcoming Cleveland area activities in the pandemic

DOBAMA LOOKS AT 2020-21 SEASON

Nathan Motta, the Artistic Director of Cleveland's Dobama Theater states, "Needless to say, the 20/21 season is going to look different. However, while the Dobama stage will be dark, there are many opportunities for extraordinary engagement. First, we will be collaborating with Resident Filmmaker Brian Devers and Endeavors Productions to create high-quality, filmed theatre performances that will reach a broad online audience. Second, we are leaning in to our mission of producing important new scripts through the commission and development of three world premiere plays. Finally, Dobama staff and artists will use this time of suspended in-person productions for expanded engagement with members, supporters, and the larger community through masterclasses, Q&As, happy hours, and more."

For information on the theater's plans, go to:

http://www.dobama.org/2021-season

THE MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT TAKES ON BYE, BYE BIRDIE

Stream Bye Bye Birdie available on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and YouTube (some fees may apply).

Join TMTP Thursday, October 1st at 7 PM on Zoom* for a LIVE streamed post-film discussion complete with Q&A. The link for our discussion is: https://zoom.us/j/98060526330?pwd=eFBjVTBvZnVMT0pmUisyT0M4bHBXUT09

Can't watch live? Email us your questions and comments ahead of time to Bill@MusicalTheaterProject.org and we'll do our best to get them in the conversation and share the video of the Q&A with you soon!

*Zoom is a FREE online video conferencing platform. No account is necessary to participate in this conversation.

FAME THE MUSICAL STREAMS

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC's live musicals, returns from its summer hiatus September 25 with Fame the Musical.

The performance will be available to watch at 2 PM ET and will remain online for 48 hours.

Based on the 1980 film, the musical follows the lives of students at New York City's High School of the Performing Arts (now known as La Guardia High) from auditions to their senior years.

MILLENNIALTHEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

The Millennial Theatre Company, originally based out of the Akron Civic Theatre and now based in Warren, was formed four and a half years ago to engage younger people as both performers and audiences. Like all theater groups, it's been forced to punt to delivering its work virtually. It's currently preparing an online production of Songs for A New World, featuring a large cast of vocalists.

They wanted to do something special to mark this period of time, so the production will feature a song in memory of those who have lost their lives to Covid-19. They're asking people to send them the names of their friends and relatives who have died, whom they will honor by showing their names and photos during this song. They're hoping to make people more aware of the impact that the pandemic has had and drive home the fact that, far from being a "hoax," it's impacted the lives of people we know. Send names and photos to millennialtheatrecompany@gmail.com by Thursday October 1.

GREAT LAKES THEATER TO STREAM GHOST LIGHT - A VIRTUAL CABARET

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) will present Ghost Light - A Virtual Cabaret Fundraiser on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM. The event will afford participants an opportunity to see their favorite Great Lakes Theater artists performing Broadway showstoppers and more from the comfort of their own home. Featuring a mix of songs and stories, the event will entertain and explore "things that haunt" - including "spooky" bits of Hanna Theatre history.

Complete details and ticket purchasing options are available online at: www.greatlakestheater.org/ghostlightcabaret

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA AND CHORUS STREAM ODE TO JOY

More than 100 musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Chorus performed Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" from his Ninth Symphony in 16 iconic public spaces across Greater Cleveland this summer. The Beethoven 9 Project, a video featuring Ode to Joy, shares the beauty of Cleveland and the joy of music during this challenging time brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was posted on The Cleveland Orchestra's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube channels on September 24.

Local locations used for the filming include the steps of Severance Hall, Blossom Music Center, Cleveland Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum, Lake Erie shore, historic League Park, Progressive Field, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art, Cleveland Metroparks's polo fields, Soldiers and Sailors memorial at Public Square, and President Garfield's tomb in Lake View Cemetery.

The project can be seen at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8eZHh9wkSw

