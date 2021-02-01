BWW Blog: My Reasons to Smile - Frosty's World #9

One of the things I miss most about the pre-pandemic world are smiles -- smiles that are currently hidden under masks. Sitting in the common area of Baldwin Wallace University's Kamm Hall last week, it was hard to maintain my decorum, even with my mask on. I was trapped in public watching my new favorite British streaming comedy revue, SoFam SoFunny, which airs in the midafternoon in Cleveland. It was not quite the setting or local time for cocktail hour - I joined with my water bottle. The comedians perform sit down (not stand up) acts via Zoom. Nick Kirk and Oscar Carson hit it out of the park. The humor ranges from dad jokes to conversational funny. Thanks to host, Leslie Gold, who reminds us that the show is "not a cult!"

Interviews are the theme of this semester. I'm learning quickly that conducting an interview, whether virtual or in person, is much harder than it looks. My Oral Presentation class professor, Claudine Kirschner, is a polished professional who sets the bar very high. She makes it look easy in her streamed interviews, Those You've Known, featuring Broadway stars (and Baldwin Wallace University alumni) Zachary Adkins, Kyra Kennedy, and James Penca. The interviews were prepared for Baldwin Wallace's innovative presentation of Steven Sater's musical, Spring Awakening.

Watching Professor Kirschner has helped me prepare for my latest interview assignment for the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory newsletter, Conversation. I had the privilege of interviewing the Conservatory's Concerts and Events Manager, Erika Haskell. Haskell is a BW alumna, who returned to the University after more than a decade at the internationally renowned Cleveland Orchestra. Certainly, the number one question is, "How will we reopen the theaters?" Haskell described her participation in Arts Cleveland's "Reopen Every Venue Safely" campaign. This group has developed a phased reopening approach that will align with government and health official mandates and accommodate the unique characteristics of local theaters. It's great to know that planning is happening!

Even though it was just a brief online moment, I was thrilled to be able to ask an interview question during the presentation of Broadway Custom's Producing 103, hosted by Tony winners Sue Gilead and Larry Rogowsky. The special guest was Tony nominee Montego Glover. Montego played Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, which I was lucky to see in Chicago! The participants described their post-pandemic hopes and wishes for the Zoom audience.

If you are a musical theater fan I guarantee that you will be smiling behind your mask if you find the online content of David Benkof (The Broadway Maven). His recent presentation, "Are Hair and Grease the Same Show?" was a gem! Benkof's enthusiastic analysis of the songs "There are Worse Things I Can Do" from Grease and "Ain't Got No -- I Got Life" from Hair was thought provoking. He opened my eyes to a different critical approach to these musicals. The Broadway Maven is an oasis in the desert for thirsty musical theater fans!

One last thing. Does it seem like everyone is showing off their house pets during Zoom interviews? Of course, no animals are allowed in the Baldwin Wallace University residence halls. I have managed to sneak in my beloved cat, Pusheen, however. I'll end this blog post with my latest pet photo.