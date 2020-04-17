Apollo's Fire Launches Online Concert and Video Series

In response to the coronavirus shutdown, Apollo's Fire has launched "Music for the Soul", a series of online programs featuring concert videos, interviews, and related reading - all for your pleasure at home.

Over the next few weeks, cozy up with Apollo's Fire! The orchestra will be starting with some old favorite videos, and will include NEW videos and interviews next week.

COMING UP NEXT

Episode #9: Friday, April 17

"Beethoven the Revolutionary" - Symphony no. 5, Violin Concerto with Noah Bendix-Balgley, Egmont Overture

Episode #10: Thursday, April 23

"Getting a Handel on Bach" (Brandenburgs 4 & 5 with Handel Arias from Oberlin/Amanda Forsythe)

Episode #11: Friday, May 1

Monteverdi Vespers, Part 1

Episode #12: Friday, May 8

Monteverdi Vespers, Part 2

Episode #13: Friday, May 15

Love & Jazz from 1603

Now a GRAMMY®-winning orchestra, Apollo's Fire has performed sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, the BBC Proms, the Royal Theatre of Madrid, the Tanglewood Festival, the Metropolitan Museum of Art... and more! But what Apollo's Fire musicians love most is bringing world-class performances to your doorstep - in a continuous "tour" of Northeast Ohio neighborhoods.

Founding Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell is praised for her "inspired leadership" (THE INDEPENDENT, London) and "revelatory performances" (OPERA NEWS). Apollo's Fire is dedicated to reviving the true spirit of baroque performances - not only with period instruments, but with the emotional impact the music was meant to convey.





