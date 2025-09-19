ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS Will Close 2025 Cain Park Professional Theatre Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cain Park in Cleveland Heights will close its 2025 professional theatre series with All the Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson, running September 24–October 5 at the Alma Theater. Directed by Jeannine Gaskin, the play tells the story of Keyonna, a 16-year-old who escapes family struggles through the world of Natalie Portman’s film characters, until her imagination collides with reality. Tickets are available at cainpark.com and the Alma Box Office.

All the Natalie Portmans is a bold, imaginative play that tells the story of sixteen-year-old Keyonna and her older brother Samuel, an African American family living in Washington, D.C. on the brink of eviction. Too smart, “too gay,” and too lonely to fit in, Keyonna finds refuge in rom coms, red carpets, and the iconic roles played by her muse, Natalie Portman. But when “all the Natalie Portmans” begin talking back, Keyonna must confront her off-screen reality in a moving coming-of-age story about resilience, identity, and embracing life on the ground while still reaching for the stars.

The production will preview on Wednesday, September 24, with opening night set for Friday, September 26. Additional performances will run September 27–28 and October 2–5 at the Alma Theater. Evening shows begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available at cainpark.com or by calling 216-371-3000. Free tickets are available to Cleveland Heights high school students with valid IDs, and $10 rush tickets are available to college students with valid IDs beginning 30 minutes before each performance at the Alma Box Office. Supplies are limited.