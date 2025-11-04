A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Great Lakes Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 37th production of Charles Dickens' timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 28 – December 21, 2025. The show has delighted approximately 870,000 people in its history, making it one of Northeast Ohio's most-loved and best-attended holiday events.



“For nearly four decades, A Christmas Carol has been a touchstone for families across Northeast Ohio, a story we return to year after year because it reminds us who we aspire to be,” said Brian Barasch, Executive Director of Great Lakes Theater. “Now more than ever, Dickens' message of redemption, compassion and generosity has never felt more vital. It's a joy to see new generations discover that message together and to know that this Cleveland tradition continues to bring hope, laughter and light to so many."

Experience the magic, wonder and joy of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol! Join Mother Cleaveland as she reads this classic to her family and ignites her youngest child's vivid imagination, bringing the iconic tale to life before his eyes. With stunning visuals and heartfelt storytelling, this beloved tale of transformation captures the true spirit of the season. A must-see for all ages, this unforgettable production has enchanted generations and will create memories that last a lifetime.



Freedman's adaptation of A Christmas Carol is presented as a story within a story. The fictitious Cleaveland family gathers in its Victorian-era parlor on Christmas Eve to read Mr. Dickens' book. As Mrs. Cleaveland reads the story to her family, her youngest child, Master William, re-imagines familiar faces as characters in the story: the Cleavelands' crotchety manservant becomes Scrooge; Father becomes Bob Cratchit; Mother becomes Belle, and the Cleaveland children become the Cratchits, with Master William becoming the beloved Tiny Tim. In all, more than 60 Dickens characters are brought to life on stage.



This year's production also highlights GLT's growing partnership with Oberlin College and Conservatory, a connection rooted in the history of this very adaptation. Former GLT Producing Artistic Director and Original Director/Adaptor Gerald Freedman's mentorship and creative collaboration with longtime GLT artist and Oberlin faculty member Victoria Bussert helped shape this version of A Christmas Carol that Northeast Ohio audiences know today. That legacy continues as Oberlin students join the company this season, contributing their artistry to this local production that has nurtured young performers for decades.



A remarkable cast of seasoned GLT performers, those making their GLT debut and a wonderful new crop of young actors from throughout our greater Cleveland area will bring this holiday favorite to life this season: Casey Casimir*, Jodi Dominick*, Ethan Flanagan, Sutton Garver, Laci Grace Glasser, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Gabi Ilg, Jillian Kates*, Alex Fynn Kenney, Anthony Patrick Kenney, Virginia Lin, Parker Loar, Amber Hurst Martin*, Dane McQueen, Jessie Cope Miller*, Marlowe Miller, James Alexander Rankin*, Lennon Rosiar, Ada Shapiro, David Anthony Smith*, Nick Steen*, Gabe Subervi, Gracie Szy, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera*, Laura Welsh* and Joe Wegner*.



Since its debut in 1989, A Christmas Carol has remained a cherished tradition, honoring the original vision and talents of its creators while also benefiting from the expertise and dedication of new designers and production team members who have contributed over the years. These include Original Director/Adaptor Gerald Freedman; Scenic Designers John Ezell and Gene Emerson Friedman; Costume Designer James Scott; Lighting Designers Mary Jo Dondlinger and Jeff Herrmann; Sound Designers Stan Kozak and Tom Mardikes; Choreographer David Shimotakahara: Music Adaptor and Arranger Robert Waldman; Music Director Matthew Webb; Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro* and Assistant Stage Manager Imani Sade*.

For the second year in a row, Great Lakes Theater is thrilled to have a beloved local celebrity join A Christmas Carol for a one-night-only Celebrity Charity Walk-On performance! This year, WOIO & Cle Weekend's Jamie Sullivan will join our talented cast and crew for our Saturday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. performance. Audiences can enjoy Jamie in our annual holiday classic while supporting a meaningful cause of Jamie's choice, the Salvation Army. There will be a toy drive in the Mimi Ohio Theatre lobby during the show, and a chance to donate 50% of your ticket purchase for that evening to The Salvation Army. This special event combines local celebrity charm with the spirit of giving, offering theatergoers the chance to spread holiday cheer to families in need while experiencing the magic of the season.

GLT continues its tradition of featuring different Northeast Ohio choirs 30 minutes before performances of A Christmas Carol, allowing audiences to enjoy festive holiday classics performed by local talent inside the Mimi Ohio Theatre. This cherished pre-show program, part of A Christmas Carol for nearly 20 years, has welcomed over 200 choir performances since 2005. Visit www.GreatLakesTheater.org/ACCChoirs for the full performance schedule. Choirs interested in participating are encouraged to contact Amy Essick for more information.

Each year, GLT celebrates the creativity of young writers through its A Christmas Carol Writing Contest, a beloved educational tradition that honors outstanding written work by middle school students from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD). All participating students are invited to attend a special student matinee performance of A Christmas Carol, presented exclusively for CMSD audiences, with tickets and transportation provided in part by the District. Following the performance, school winners are recognized on stage, receive commemorative A Christmas Carol t-shirts and have the chance to meet members of The Acting Company. Six grand-prize winners earn an additional night of celebration with a special viewing of A Christmas Carol and a grand prize package, an unforgettable reward for their creativity and hard work. This tradition has been around as long as we've performed A Christmas Carol and is also going into it's 37th year!