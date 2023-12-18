2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Cleveland Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, MOVING DAY, Olde Towne Hall Theatre & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Glen Stacho - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 11%

Erin Wolford - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 7%

Jailyn Harris - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 6%

Andrea Belser - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Hannah Stephens and Aubrie Morrison - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

Jailyn Harris - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 5%

Jen Justice - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 5%

Kenya Woods - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 5%

Melanie Leibold - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

MARTIŃ CEŚPEDES - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Melanie Leibold - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Melanie Leibold - ANYTHING GOES - Independence Community Theater 3%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Gabbi Capello - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 3%

Kailyn Mack - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Kenya Woods - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 3%

Katie Gibson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 3%

Jaclyn Miller - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jen Justice - LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Kate Gibson - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Gregory Daniels - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%

Kristy Cruz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michele Ezell - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Wendi Owens - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 7%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 5%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Tesia Benson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Jackie Kruyne - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

April Rock - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in partnership with Andrews Osborn 4%

Jasen J. Smith - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Abbie Hagen - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Suwatana Rockland - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

Keely Rutledge - PASSAGE - Kent State University 3%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Inda Blatch-Geib - BLACK NATIVITY - Karamu House 3%

Linda Turske - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Assocation 3%

Jackie Kruyne - SHERWOOD - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Melody Walker - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 2%

Stephen Ostertag - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Linda Turske - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Tesia Benson - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Katie Wells - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - French Creek Theatre 2%

Jasen J. Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jasen Smith - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Coleen Bloom - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

Abbie Hagen - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Kent State University 2%

Esther Haberlen - THE LIAR - Cleveland Play House/CWRU 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jim Dove - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 9%

Victor DiAngelo - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Nina Domingue - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 6%

Brenton Cochran - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Denise Astorino - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 5%

Victoria Bussert - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Greta Rothman - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Joshua Larkin - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Mike Caraffi - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Kristy Cruz - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Terri Kent - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Ryan Shealy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Brian Westerley - BIG FISH - HELP 2%

Michael Thomas - GREASE - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Dawn Sniadak-Yamokoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Trinidad Snider - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Marc C Howard - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

Jordan Cooper - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Near West Theatre 2%

Patrick Ciamacco - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Breianne Saylor Knight - MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Mike Rogan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 8%

Treva Offutt - CLYDE’S - Karamu House 6%

Nina Domingue - STEW - Dobama Theatre 6%

Marc Cipra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 6%

Fred Gloor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Patrick Ciamacco - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Benny Sato Ambush - PASSAGE - Kent State University 5%

Tony F. Sias - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 4%

Ann Hedger - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Fine Arts Association 3%

August Scarpelli - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Fabio Polanco - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 3%

Darius Stubbs - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 3%

Dave Stebbins - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

Rose Leininger - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Fred Sternfeld - FIREFLIES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Eva Nel Brettrager - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

Robert Ellis - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Donald Carrier - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Brandi Eaton - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 2%

Nathan Motta - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jeannine Gaskin - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Jeff Glover - COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Alex J. Nine - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 2%

Colin Anderson - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 9%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

BLACK NATIVITY - Karamu House 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 3%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

RED SUMMER - Karamu House 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Libby Zamiska - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 9%

Trad Burns - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 8%

Jaemin Park - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 7%

Jesse Uguccini - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 7%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 6%

Jack-Anthony Ina - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Patrick Ciamacco - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Daniel Hunsicker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 5%

Jeremy Paul - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 4%

Micah Harvey - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Ayron Lord - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Frankie Castrovillari - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Players Guild 3%

Adam Ditzel - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Josee Coyle - STEW - Dobama Theatre 2%

Kelly MJ Andrews & Wittman Sullivan - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Rob Wachala - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 2%

Jeremy Paul - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

David Stoughton - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Benjamin Gantose - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Reinaldo García - LOS SOLES TRUNCIS - Latinus theater company 2%

Jeremy Paul - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Adam Ditzel - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carey Knox - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 10%

Bryan Bird - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Steven A. Miller - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Cathy Lesser Mansfield - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

Bruno Bush - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 5%

Octavio Más-Arocas - MANSFIELD SYMPHONY: SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Andy Novak - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

David Copsey - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Dave Coxe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Matthew Webb - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Jordan Cooper - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Ron Hazelett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Anthony Ruggiero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Stacy Bolton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 3%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Mike Caraffi - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Alexander Marr - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Christopher Lash - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

Bradley Wyner - RENT - Cain Park 2%

Steven A. Miller - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Korecki - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Matthew Dolan - LEAP OF FAITH - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

David Copsey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Jordan Cooper - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%

Oliver Deak - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%



Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 10%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 7%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre institute 6%

THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 6%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

AVENUE Q - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Near West Theatre 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Beck Center for the Arts 1%

ANYTHING GOES - Rubber City Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 16%

TROLLOP: THE TRIALS AND TITILLATIONS OF THE INFAMOUS MOLL FLANDERS - Renaissance Theatre Company 12%

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 12%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 12%

RED SUMMER - Karamu House 10%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 9%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 8%

MATT’S FIRST (REAL) WEDDING - Stow Players 4%

COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

ALTER - Cleveland Public Theater 3%

BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 3%

UMBRELLA MAN'S MAGICAL UMBRELLA - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE FIRST DRAFT - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

HOME MOVIE - convergence-continuum 1%

ALWAYS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GOODNUFF - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GIMME SHELTER - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE FUNERAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

MAN OF MADISON AVENUE - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

BUN BUN AND HONKERS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Myles Hill - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 7%

Avery LaMar Pope - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 6%

Brooke Peterson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

Cameron Olin - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Nicole Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 4%

Samantha Ezell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

Mary Miller - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 3%

Maren Rhodes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 3%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Rafael Pacheco - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Luciano DiFranco - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

Ryan Ciriaco - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jordan Johnston - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Micah Harvey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Zuri Clarno - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Assocation 2%

Vivien Morrison - MATILDA - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Kelly Knowlton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Zachary Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Grant Guyton - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Isabel Valega - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Natalie Green - FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

Hannah Marzano - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 1%

Cory Michael Bryner - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Jordyn Freetage - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Drew Pope - RED SUMMER - Karamu House 8%

Sarah Farris - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 6%

Adam C. Alderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Vince Stillitano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Dallas Stark - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Dylan Ireland - THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 4%

Keenan Carosielli - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Brett Heidinger - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Rachel Lee Kolis - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 3%

Yuval Tal - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 2%

Jaimee Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Brian Altman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Adam Newborn - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Natalie Zenczak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Jennie Nasser - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 2%

Mia Radabaugh - MISERY - French Creek Theatre 2%

Christina Johnson - STEW - Dobama Theatre 2%

Derdrieu Ring - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Ananias J. Dixon - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Nicole Sumlin - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Srikar Bellana - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Brian Jackson - THE BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 2%

Gavin Michaels - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Joe Kenderes - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Madison Shannon - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 1%



Best Play

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 8%

CLYDE’S - Karamu House 7%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 7%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

MISERY - French Creek Theatre 5%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 4%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

'NIGHT MOTHER - Twin Masks 4%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

STEW - Dobama Theatre 3%

THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 3%

FIVE TIMES IN ONE NIGHT - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Players Guild 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Clague Playhouse 2%

THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 1%

THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 1%

MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wes Carney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 12%

Vickie Jackson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 8%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Lindsay Stanley - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 5%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

Jeff Hermann - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

Tony Hardin - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

Richard Morris, Jr. - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Perren Hedderson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Tim Steiner - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

Frankie Castrovillari - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Lawrence Bailer - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

Cameron Michelak - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Patrick Ciamacco - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Lawrence Bailer - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Derek Green - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

T Paul Lowry - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Michael Slane - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Scott Zolkowski - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - convergence-continuum 2%

Cameron Michalak - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jason Kaufman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Jason Kaufman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 11%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

James Romeo - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 9%

Jeff Polunas - HEAD OVER HEELS - Kent State University 8%

John Coyne - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Christopher Pepe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Richard Ingraham - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 5%

Neil Sudhakaran - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 5%

Megan Culley - STEW - Dobama Theatre 4%

Matthew Webb - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 4%

Kevin Lambes & Christopher Pepe - SISTER ACT - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Katie Rowland - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Angie Hayes - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Lindsay Jones - MORIARTY - Cleveland Play House/CWRU 3%

Angie Hayes - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 3%

Reinaldo Garcia - LOS SOLES TRUNCOS - Latinus theater company 3%

Bella Brehm - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Josh Caraballo - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Derek Graham - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jeff Polunas - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Larissa Freas - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Michael Moyseenko - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 7%

Reagan Aldridge - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 5%

Mell-Vonti Bowens Jr. - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 4%

Bryce Cook - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Karina Moran - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Hannah Storch - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 3%

Andrew Marks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

Raleigh Hayes Orosz - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

JayShon Austin - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Daniel Chiaberta - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Luke Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

ColinWillett - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Casey Venema - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge CreTions 2%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Trinidad Snider - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Emily Fisher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

Joseph Ball - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Michael Emery Fox - CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Peggy Newton - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Louis Schwartz - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

William Noussias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Emma Risley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 2%

Lou Denardo - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Christopher Johnson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vivien Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre / Willoughby Summer Theater Festival 7%

Aamar-Malik Culbreth - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 6%

Katie Hintze - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 5%

Nicole Sumlin - STEW - Dobama Theatre 4%

Derdriu Ring - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 4%

Lisa Georges - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Natalie Zenzak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Amanda Vigneault - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Anthony Ghali - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 3%

Tamara French - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Sullivan Ratliff - BASKERVILLE - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Victoria Kirgesner-Hunsicker - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 3%

Mia Radabaugh - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

William Noussias - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 3%

Brian O. Jackson - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Victoria Alev Duffy - THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 2%

Matt Andrus - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Gigi Motta - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Barbara Howitt - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Donna Longfellow - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Greg Mandryk - OUR TOWN - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Alex George - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Aariahn Curls - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Diwe Augustin-Glave - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Brett Heidinger - BARBECUING HAMLET - Independence Community Theater 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 17%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 13%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Heights Youth Theatre 12%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Victoria Babloyan 11%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Heights Youth Theatre 8%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 7%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 7%

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Spark Theatre 4 Youth & LCCC Theatre Dept. 6%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

MS. COURAGEOUS - Spark Theatre 4 Youth 1%

