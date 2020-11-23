Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Weston Art Gallery at the Aronoff Center Announces Temporary Public Closure

Aronoff Center will be temporarily closed to the public beginning on Tuesday, November 24.

Nov. 23, 2020  

The Cincinnati Arts Association's Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts will be temporarily closed to the public beginning on Tuesday, November 24 due to the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and ongoing health concerns related to the pandemic.

The following three exhibitions, originally scheduled to open on Saturday, December 5, will be postponed for an indefinite period and rescheduled at a time to be announced.

  • Johnny Coleman: And the Presence of Light
  • A Piece of My Mind: Quilts by Carolyn Mazloomi
  • Heather Jones: A Sense of Place

Information about the Weston and updates to its 2020-21 exhibition season can be found at www.westonartgallery.com.


