The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Will Receive a $10K Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) has been approved for a $10,000 Art Works grant to support the current season of TCT On Tour. This project will help TCT on Tour productions take the magic of live theatre to those who would otherwise be unable to attend, due to transportation, geographic and/or financial constraints. Reaching almost 70,000 children and families per year TCT On Tour productions are selected with state and national educational standards in mind. Shows explore historical events, celebrate cultural heritage, and set the stage for learning. Each 45-50 minute production can fit in most venues from large theaters to school gymnasiums to libraries. We arrive in a van complete with sets, costumes, props and technical equipment. Each show concludes with a question-and-answer session with the cast.

Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's TCT On Tour productions."

TCT's Managing Director and CEO, Kim Kern, said, "We are extremely grateful to have received our first ever grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. As a nonprofit performing arts organization, we rely heavily on support in the form of grant funding, and are so thankful that the NEA sees the value in our mission and is willing to support us, the country's oldest professional theater for young audiences."

In celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Women's Suffrage, TCT On Tour's 2019-20 touring season is dedicated to great women in life, literature, history and art. One of the productions which TCT commissioned is entitled Suffragettes: With Liberty and Voting for All. Production synopsis: "In 2020, the nation will the celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of Women's Suffrage in the United States - the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. Experience the empowering history of the brave women who made triumphant strides through sacrifice and determination. Through story and song, learn about the great gift these women left us - an empowering heritage of pride, momentum and purpose. From 1920 to today, these women are a constant source of strength and inspiration." Other titles include: Mrs. Claus Saves the Day (developed work), Coretta Scott King (commissioned work), Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta' The Underground (developed work), Dorothy In Oz (adaptation) and Cinderella Wore Cowboy Boots (developed work).

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Celebrating 100 years this season, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) is the oldest children's theatre in the country, and the only professional theater in the region that devotes its entire MainStage season to children. Its mission is to educate, entertain and engage audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming. Its vision is to awaken a lifelong love of theater in children and the young at heart. Today, The Children's Theatre brings art to life for audiences through three key programs: TCT MainStage at the Taft Theatre, TCT on Tour (including Workshops) and TCT Academy. Each season TCT strives to reach more than 200,000 people in the Cincinnati region. For more information visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com.





