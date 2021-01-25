The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Announces 102nd Season

After a much smaller, socially-distant season inside the company's Showtime Stage on Red Bank Road, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is ready to roll out the red carpet and welcome patrons home to the Taft Theatre in Downtown Cincinnati starting this October 2021.

The previously announced Disney Channel smash hit movie musical, DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS, will open the theatre's 2021-22 MainStage Season at the Taft, followed by the Junior versions of ELF THE MUSICAL, Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL, and a world-premiere adaptation of THE WIZ.

For the safety of patrons and artists, and based on restrictions for large gatherings, the nation's oldest children's theatre postponed large-scale productions to the upcoming 2021-22 season. Kim Kern, TCT's Managing Director and CEO says, "While there are certainly unknowns still to be dealt with, I think it's safe to say the worst-case scenario of having to shutter completely next season is off the table. Vaccine distribution is underway with herd immunity expected in late summer/early fall. We will continue to develop scenario plans, but I am fully confident that we will have a MainStage season at the Taft Theatre in 2021-22!"

Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice, says: "We look forward to a "brand-new day" and a new season - including productions which didn't see the curtain rise in 2019 and 2020- like Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. We still have a commitment to keep audiences and artists safe while keeping our mission In Focus. I'm looking forward to producing great live family theatre - because there really is no place like home at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati."

TCT's 2021-2022 MainStage Season at the Taft Theatre:

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: October 9 - 17, 2021

ELF THE MUSICAL JR.: December 4 - December 13, 2021

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.: February 5 - Feb. 13, 2022

THE WIZ JR.: April 2 - April 10, 2022

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS:

Public Performances: October 9-10, 15-17, 2021

Ideal for ages 4+

About the Show:

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Credits:

Book by Nick Blaemire; Songs by Johan Alkenas, Adam Anders, Aristeidis Archontis, Antonina Armato, Howard Ashman, Par Astrom, Stephen Mark Conley, Doug Davis, Charity Daw, Andrew C. Dodd, Josh Edmondson, Pipo Fernandez, Nikki Hassman, Samuel Hollander, Ben Hosteler, Hannah Jones, Jack Kugell, Craig Lashley, Andrew Lippa, Jeannie Lurie, Alan Menken, Grant Phillip Michaels, Anthony Mirabella, Shayna Mordue, Chen Neeman, Susan Paroff, Shelly M. Peiken, Joacim Persson, James K. Petrie, Timothy James Price, Adam Schlesinger, Adam Schmalholz, Tyler Shamy, Jodie Shihadeh, Nikki Ann Sorrentino, Thomas Armato Sturges, Ali Dee Theodore, Matthew Wong, David Zippel. Music Adaptation by Madeline Smith. Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith. Additional Lyrics by Nick Blaemire. Orchestrations by Matthew Tishler. Music Produced by Matthew Tishler.

ELF THE MUSICAL JR.

Public Performances: December 4-5, 11-13, 2021

Ideal for ages 4+

About the Show:

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Credits:

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music by Matthew Sklar. Lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum. Originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures In Association with Unique Features.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.

Public Performances: February 5-6, 11-13, 2022

Ideal for ages 4+

About the Show:

Broadway's biggest little hero, Matilda, is an extraordinary little girl with a vivid imagination. Unloved by her cruel parents, Matilda is armed with astonishing wit, intelligence and mysterious powers. At school, she catches the eye of her sweet schoolteacher, Miss Honey, but also the mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who loves to think of clever ways to punish children. Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other and together they dare to take a stand against Miss Trunchbull to change their destiny.

Credits:

Book by Dennis Kelly. Music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

THE WIZ JR.

Public Performances: April 2-3, 8-10, 2022

Ideal for ages 4+

About the Show:

Like an emerald, this precious Broadway gem infuses L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel and soul music. The Wiz JR. is a vibrant take on Dorothy's adventures through the Land of Oz and a fun, family-friendly musical that is considered one of the most popular and creative theatrical adaptations of all time. Packed with iconic songs like "Ease On Down the Road" and "Brand New Day," this musical includes exciting dance numbers which blend traditional movement from African culture with ballet, jazz, and modern dance! The Wiz originally opened on Broadway, January 5, 1974, a film adaptation, starring Diana Ross, premiered October 24, 1978, and in 2015, NBC presented The Wiz Live!, a live television adaptation of the stage musical starring Shanice Williams as Dorothy Gale.

Credits:

THE WIZ Adapted from "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" By L. Frank Baum. Book by William F. Brown. Additional Material by Tina Tippit. Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls. Copyright 1975, 1979, 2006, 2010. This Sixty-Minute Version of THE WIZ JR. was developed by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Deondra Kamau Means, Resident Artist.

Season Subscriptions & Flex Pass Packages

Traditional subscriptions and flex pass packages to the TCT 21-22 MainStage Season are available now at www.thechildrenstheatre.com.

In honor of TCT's 102nd season - this week only, premium subscriptions are available for $102 dollars for all 4 shows! (New subscribers only, through January 31.) Regular subscriptions start at just $43! All subscriptions remain refundable during the pandemic. Please note: Becoming a Traditional Subscriber is the only way to guarantee seats to DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS.

Single tickets for all shows will go on sale later this summer.

Showtimes Are Changing in 20-21

To best accommodate our youngest patrons, TCT has adjusted MainStage weekend showtimes.a??TCT will now host at 5 PM showtime the first Saturday, and an 11 AM show the second Saturday. The Friday 7:30 PM performances will be moving up to 7 PM.

ALS interpretation and audio description will be offered on the first Saturday at 2 PM performances of all productions. Sensory-Friendly performances will be held on Wednesdays at 1 PM during the runs of DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS, Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR, and THE WIZ JR.

Daytime, weekday school performances will be offered for all productions. Visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com for details.