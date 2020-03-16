The Carnegie Cancels All Performances Of END OF THE RAINBOW

The Carnegie has been closely following and monitoring COVID-19 updates to ensure the health and safety of our guests, artists, volunteers, and staff. While the organization has proactively implemented strategies recommended by public health authorities and government officials, The Carnegie has decided to cancel all performances of its spring production of END OF THE RAINBOW, originally scheduled for March 21 - April 5, 2020.

COVID-19 is greatly impacting all industries, and the arts are not excluded. END OF THE RAINBOW ticket holders can convert their ticket to a tax-deductible donation to support The Carnegie's mission, transfer their ticket to a 2020-21 season show, or transfer their ticket to be put towards a 2020-21 season subscription.

"The past few days have been an exercise in trying to be ready for the worst while hoping for the very best. I know the time and talent the cast and crew have devoted to END OF THE RAINBOW and it saddens me to not see that come to fruition," says Kim Best, Executive Director of The Carnegie. "However, canceling performances is necessary for the safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers, artists and community. We would like to thank our supporters for their understanding and we encourage everyone to support one another during this challenging time."

The Carnegie also announces additional operations impacted by COVID-19 including the following:

Carnegie gallery hours are suspended and will be reinstated on Wednesday, April 1. Upon reopening, additional measures will be established including enforcing social distancing by limiting the number of patrons allowed to view the exhibitions at any given time.

The opening reception for Open Source 2.1 and Jessie Dunahoo will be rescheduled at a later date.

The staged reading of GEORGE REMUS will be rescheduled in August 2020. Ticket holders will receive communications from the Box Office with more information.

The ArtStop Artist Series and Camp Carnegie All-Stars production of BOTS! have been postponed until further notice.

In the interim, The Carnegie encourages continuing standard precautions for patrons, including frequent hand washing, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth, as well avoiding close contact with people who are sick and anyone feeling ill to remain home as much as possible.

For more information about COVID-19 cancelations or questions, please call The Carnegie at (859) 491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com.





