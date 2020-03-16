THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Rescheduled at Aronoff Center

Due to the recent developments and concerns surrounding COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the producers of The Price is Right Live have rescheduled the show for Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall. According to the producers, "we are prioritizing the health and well-being of our production crew, hosts, and guests, and appreciate your understanding during this unique time."

Current ticket holders will be sent new tickets with the corresponding rescheduled date and time. The new tickets will be sent the week of May 18, 2020.

Ticket holders who are unable to attend their rescheduled performance may contact the Aronoff Center Ticket Office prior to May 15 for refund information at (513) 621-2787 (Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM) or ticketing@cincinnatiarts.org

Tickets are on sale now at www.CincinnatiArts.org and (513) 621-ARTS [2787] for the rescheduled performances on August 29.

Please note that the Aronoff Center Ticket Office will be closed for walk-up business until further notice for the health and safety of our guests, staff, artists, and volunteers.

For the most up-to-date information about the impact of the coronavirus on events at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall, visit www.cincinnatiarts.org/health-update.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You