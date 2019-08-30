THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE Will Tour Cincinnati This Fall

Children and families are invited to join Edward Tulane on a courageous adventure when Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park brings The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane to life at community centers throughout the region. The show is part of the Playhouse's Off the Hill series and runs Sept. 28 through Nov. 1.



Based on the beloved book by Katie DiCamillo, this tale of love and loss follows the life of a conceited china rabbit, Edward Tulane, who is accidentally thrown overboard while on an ocean voyage with his owner. On a quest to get back home, Edward must learn the meaning of love during an extraordinary adventure that takes him through the hands of many owners around the world.



This theatrical tour-de-force, directed by Playhouse Director of Education and Community Engagement Daunielle Rasmussen, is performed by a small ensemble of actors from the Bruce E. Coyle Intern Company that portrays over 25 characters.



"The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is a beautiful story about learning how to feel empathy for other people and what it means to love," says Rasmussen. "Edward learns to appreciate and ultimately love each person that he comes in contact with throughout his journey. Just as Edward learns more about himself, we can learn from Edward how important it is to see things through other people's point of view to better understand them."



The production features live music played by the actors and a transformative set depicting a train boxcar during the Dust Bowl era.



"It's going to have the feel of an old Vaudeville hall," describes Sound Designer Trey Tatum. "Expect guitar, ukulele, washboard, plus whatever other quirky instruments we can think of to fit into an actor's hand."



The Playhouse's production will journey all over greater Cincinnati, from Oxford to Cheviot, from Union to Covington and many places in between. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is the first of three Playhouse Off the Hill productions for the 2019-20 Season, which also will present Stuart Little and Dragons Love Tacos. For more information and a full schedule, visit cincyplay.com.



Off the Hill is sponsored by The John C. Griswold Foundation and KeyBank. Seasonal support of education and outreach programming is provided by The Robert and Adele Schiff Family Foundation. The Bruce E. Coyle Acting Intern Company is supported by Jerry and Betsy Shroat, as well as Ron Bunt and Wei Sun.



The Playhouse is supported by the generosity of almost 40,000 contributors to the ArtsWave Community campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund the Playhouse with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The Playhouse also receives funding from the Shubert Foundation





