TCT's CASPER Is Haunting This Friday

It's a treat - no trick! The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's world-premiere of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL flies into the Taft Theatre October 12-October 21, 2019 and kicks off TCT's 100th birthday celebration season, but first Casper is haunting our prices for 24-hours only!

This Friday, October 4, patrons can get any orchestra seat for just $20 each for the first weekend of shows only, a savings of up to $15 per seat!

First weekend performances include:

Saturday, 10/12 at 2 PM

Sunday, 10/13 at 2 PM

Sunday, 10/13 at 5 PM

"Coming downtown to see BLINK?" asks Kim Kern, Managing Director and CEO. "We encourage you to add this to your family's itinerary and make more memories together."

Families are also encouraged to "test-drive" their Halloween costumes and wear them to the performances.

Everyone's favorite friendly ghost, and his hilarious uncles, have embarked on the biggest Halloween adventure of their... after-lives. Filled with songs that will get you in the spirit, CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL is spooktacular fun for the whole family!

Casper's one-day flash sale is THIS FRIDAY, October 4.

To take advantage of this offer, patrons can select ANY orchestra seat and purchase THIS FRIDAY.

*Offer valid October 4, 2019. Valid on tickets in Price Level 1 & 2; fees apply; other restrictions may apply; may not be combined with other offers; not valid on previously-purchased tickets.

Ideal for ages 4 and up.

Book and lyrics by Stephen Cole. Music by Matthew Martin Ward. Adapted by TCT and Roderick Justice. By special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group. Directed by Roderick Justice. Choreographed by Eric Byrd.

Complete showtimes for CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL include:

Saturday, October 12 at 2 PM* (this performance is signed for the hearing impaired)

Sunday, October 13 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Wednesday, October 16 at 12:15 PM (this is a Sensory-Friendly performance)

Friday, October 18 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 19 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Sunday, October 20 at 2 PM

All of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets, or visit the TCT Box Office at 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227, Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays from 10 AM to 4 PM and Tuesdays/Thursdays from 10 AM to 7 PM to purchase tickets in person with reduced fees.

Public subscriptions for the entire 2019-2020 season available now at www.thechildrenstheatre.com.





