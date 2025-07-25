Photos: ALWAYS… PATSY CLINE at The Carnegie in Covington

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Carnegie will bring the music and legacy of country music legend Patsy Cline to the stage with a new production of ALWAYS… PATSY CLINE, running July 25 through August 3, 2025, in Covington, Kentucky. See photos of the production.

The musical blends Cline’s timeless hits with the true story of her unlikely friendship with devoted fan Louise Seger, offering a heartfelt portrait of loyalty, laughter, and love.

Featuring classics like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight,” the production stars Charlotte Campbell in her acclaimed portrayal of Patsy Cline—making her Kentucky debut in the role. On Stage Colorado praised Campbell’s performance, writing, “I could’ve closed my eyes and believed I was listening to the great musician herself.”

Joining Campbell is Cincinnati favorite Sara Mackie, who returns to The Carnegie following her turn in Hello, Dolly! to play Louise Seeger. Jenny Herndon will serve as standby for both roles and will perform as Patsy Cline at the 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, August 2. The production is directed by Corrie Danieley with music direction by Steve Goers, and features a live band on stage.