Photo Flash: First Look at TCT's CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's world-premiere of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL flies into the Taft Theatre October 12-October 21, 2019 and kicks off TCT's 100th birthday celebration season!

Everyone's favorite friendly ghost, and his hilarious uncles, have embarked on the biggest Halloween adventure of their... after-lives. Filled with songs that will get you in the spirit, CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL is spooktacular fun for the whole family!

Book and lyrics by Stephen Cole. Music by Matthew Martin Ward. Adapted by TCT and Roderick Justice. By special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group. Directed by Roderick Justice. Choreographed by Eric Byrd.

All of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets, or visit the TCT Box Office at 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227, Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays from 10 AM to 4 PM and Tuesdays/Thursdays from 10 AM to 7 PM to purchase tickets in person with reduced fees.

Public subscriptions for the entire 2019-2020 season available now at www.thechildrenstheatre.com.





