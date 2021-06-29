Performance Added for SEX N' THE CITY: A (SUPER UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL PARODY at Aronoff Center

Everyone's favorite New York City singles are making their way to Cincinnati! Sex n' the City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody comes to the Aronoff Center's Jarson-Kaplan Theater for two performances only - Thursday-Friday, October 7-8, 2021 at 7:30 PM. The October 7 performance was just added due to popular demand!

Tickets are on sale now starting at $40.50 at www.CincinnatiArts.org and (513) 621-2787 [ARTS]. Discounts are available for CAA Members and groups of 10 or more. For Group Sales, call (513) 977-4157. The Cincinnati Arts Association Ticket Office, located in the Aronoff Center at 650 Walnut Street, opens for in-person purchases on Monday, August 2.

Sex n' the City tackles serious questions like "Will I ever find the one?," "Can you ever really be over your ex?," and "For the third time, it's a neck massager!" Join Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha on a hilarious trip through New York in the '90s.