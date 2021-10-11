Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts to Present NOISES OFF

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts will continue its 21/22 Theatre + Dance season with Michael Frayn's "Noises Off," running from Oct. 14-24, 2021 at NKU's Corbett Theatre. "Noises Off" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

a-? What: "Noises Off" by Michael Frayn

a-? When: Oct. 14-24, 2021 - weeknights/Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

a-? Where: NKU Corbett Theatre

a-? Tickets: nku.edu/sotatickets or (859) 572-5464

"Noises Off" has been called "the funniest farce ever written" and takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called "Nothing's On." Doors slamming, falling trousers, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant plate of sardines all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

Ken Jones, the Rosenthal Distinguished Professor of Theatre at NKU, directs the show. "These actors are the best of the best when it comes to physical comedy," Jones reports happily. "I love over-the-top. As long as you're precise, you can never be too big. And, after being locked up for a year, we're ready to make people laugh!"

The NKU cast features Hannah Beaven, Sylas Craven, Austin Fidler, Trey Finkenstead, Natalie Hayslett, Chloe Hedrick, Joel Parece, Reagan Ruth, Kirby Schwarber, Liam Sweeney, and Hailey Watson. The show is directed by Ken Jones. The Stage Manager is Erin Caudill and Assistant Stage Manager is Alexia Daniels.

Health & Safety Guidelines

With safety in mind, SOTA is moving to touchless mobile ticketing and print-at-home options. If you do not have a mobile device or home printing capabilities, please call the Box Office (859) 572-5464 for alternative options.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022 all sales will become credit card only to create a "touchless" payment environment for improved health and safety of our guests.

NKU is following all CDC and government guidelines, and continues to monitor the COVID situation. Masks are required indoors on campus for all persons, vaccinated and unvaccinated. Visit nku.edu/covid19 for the latest information.