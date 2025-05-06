New Queer Play STUCK Is Coming To Cincy Fringe This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked Cat Productions will present Stuck written by JJ Ivey and directed by Patrick O'Connell. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 Cincinnati Fringe Festival at Gabriel's Corner with performances between May 31st and June 8th. Stuck is a sharp, funny, and sometimes steamy new play about what happens when teenage fantasy becomes a messy adult reality.

When Drew's straight Best Friend, Dale, stumbles back into their life-drunk, unannounced, and after more than a decade apart-the night spirals into a messy mix of surprising flirtation, nostalgia, and unresolved tension. As laughter gives way to confessions and fears, and old traumas surface, the two must confront their past and what it means for their future. Stuck celebrates the beauty of imperfections, Queer love, and Queer bodies.This production premiered at New York City Fringe in April 2025 where it won the Staff Choice Award.

The production stars Royce Thomas Johnson and JJ Ivey, and is directed by Patrick O'Connell. The Production Stage Manager is Kaitlyn Chase, and Intimacy Coordinator is Sean Fletcher Griffin

