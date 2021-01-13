Little Free Library Comes To The Carnegie in Covington

In partnership with the Kenton County Public Library, The Carnegie recently added a Little Free Library to its grounds in front of The Carnegie's Eva G. Farris Education Center. Offering free access to books, the Little Library is open to the public under the "take a book, leave a book" model.

The Little Free Library project is just one more way library staff are looking beyond its facilities. "The library is always looking for ways to better serve our community," stated Dave Schroder, the library's executive director. "Little Libraries allow us to provide books to residents who may not normally be able to visit one of our physical locations or who just happen to come across one. They are a great way to encourage people to read, and hopefully, take the next step and visit the library."

The initial book collection for the libraries was funded by a $1,000 grant from Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization whose work in the US focuses on early childhood literacy. Current plans are to re-stock the book collections monthly, using books provided by the Friends of the Kenton County Public Library and other community members.

"We're excited to participate in the Little Library program and encourage children throughout our community to explore, imagine and learn through the pages of a book." said Kim Best, Executive Director of The Carnegie.

For more information about the library's programs and services visit www.kentonlibrary.org or for more information about The Carnegie, visit thecarnegie.com.