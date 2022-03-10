Know Theatre Will Stream HARPERS FERRY

When three young park rangers clash over a work assignment, sparks of romance and revolution fly up in Harpers Ferry 2019, running now through March 20 at Know Theatre of Cincinnati.

In sleepy West Virginia, a love triangle of National Park rangers train for a living history reenactment about John Brown's ill-fated raid on Harpers Ferry one hundred sixty years after the event while a reality TV documentary crew looks on. As the three of them grapple with Brown's thorny legacy, the sparks that fly threaten to ignite personal and political powder kegs.

This production is presented simultaneously live onstage and livestreaming. Livestreamed performances are Wednesday through Saturday, at 8 PM. The base ticket price for livestreaming is $10; we also offer a $20 livestream ticket option for audiences who would like to support our Living Wage initiative.

The Know's third show back on our Jackson Street MainStage after we were shuttered by the pandemic, Harpers Ferry 2019 is a world premiere. This dark comedy by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin had a workshop reading at The Alliance in Atlanta and will be fully staged for the first time for Cincinnati audiences.

Join us, in-person or livestreaming, for this brand-new play about the histories we re-tell - and the histories we repeat. Tickets are available on our website, knowtheatre.com, or by calling our box office at 513-300-5669.

Photo Credit: Mikki Schaffner