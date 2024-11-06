Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati to Hold Auditions for MEALS 4 MONOLOGUES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will host its 13th annual Meals 4 Monologues auditions. Actors from throughout the nation are invited to a general audition call to perform for D. Lynn Meyers, a member of the Casting Society of America, and are encouraged to make a donation to Cincinnati’s Freestore Foodbank.

The event, in an effort to support local food banks while auditioning local talent, will be held in-person on Monday, December 9 from 10 am – 4 pm, Tuesday, December 10 from 10 am – 3 pm, and virtually via Zoom on Thursday, December 12 from 10 am – 2 pm. This is an open casting call to all Equity union and non-union actors for future theatre, film, TV, and/or commercial projects cast by D. Lynn Meyers, CSA. This call is for all interested without regard to previous experience and with a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

Sign-ups are now available and are and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Audition time slots are 3 minutes each and must be scheduled ONLINE at www.ensemblecincinnati.org/about/auditions.

To audition:

• Upload a current HEADSHOT and RÉSUMÉ (DO NOT email them) during sign-up

• Prepare a short monologue and song (must be performed a cappella), or two prepared monologues

• Make a suggested donation to the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank: https://bit.ly/M4M_24

The Freestore Foodbank is the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana, distributing 33 million meals annually to low-income individuals and families. The Freestore Foodbank supports 511 community partner agencies serving 20 counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. This includes food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, community centers, program sites, senior centers, and daycare facilities. The Freestore Foodbank is a member of Feeding America.

The Casting Society of America (CSA) is the premier organization of theatrical Casting Directors in film, television, and theatre. Although it is not a union, the CSA is a united professional society that consistently sets the level of professionalism in casting upon which the entertainment industry relies. CSA’s more than 490 members are represented not only in the United States, but also in Europe, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. “I am very proud to be a member of the Casting Society of America,” says CSA member D. Lynn Meyers. “The idea of Meals 4 Monologues came from a desire to always see new talent and to aid the community. I am delighted at the opportunity to see new faces and to spread outreach beyond the Greater Cincinnati area through this event.”

