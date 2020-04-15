Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Releases HOPE, the First Installment in its New 10-Part Video Series
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has released Hope, the first installment in its new 10-part video series, "Monologues of Hope," written and performed by professional playwrights and actors based in the Greater Cincinnati region.
"Given the state of the world, we wanted to reach out with a message of hope and resiliency," said Blake Robison, artistic director. "Commissioning these monologues is our way of supporting our talented, local artists and engaging our audiences at the same time."
One new monologue from the video series will be released weekly on the Playhouse's Facebook and Instagram accounts and posted on cincyplay.com. The upcoming monologues, playwrights and actors include:
Hope
Written by Jennifer Joplin
Performed by Annie Fitzpatrick
Fifty-Eight Cents
Written by Trey Tatum
Performed by Jordan Trovillion
Bella Ciao
Written by Joseph McDonough
Performed by Kevin Crowley
Hope Deconstructed
Written by Torie Wiggins
Performed by Ernaisja Curry
Our Diner
Written by Paul Strickland
Performed by Justin Baldwin
The Imitation Challenge
Written by Darnell Pierre Benjamin
Performed by Caitlin McWethy
Play for Our Time
Written by Brant Russell
Performed by Barry Mulholland
An Ancient Prayer
Written by Caroline Stine
Love Gives
Written by Paul Shortt