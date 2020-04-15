Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Releases HOPE, the First Installment in its New 10-Part Video Series

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has released Hope, the first installment in its new 10-part video series, "Monologues of Hope," written and performed by professional playwrights and actors based in the Greater Cincinnati region.

"Given the state of the world, we wanted to reach out with a message of hope and resiliency," said Blake Robison, artistic director. "Commissioning these monologues is our way of supporting our talented, local artists and engaging our audiences at the same time."

One new monologue from the video series will be released weekly on the Playhouse's Facebook and Instagram accounts and posted on cincyplay.com. The upcoming monologues, playwrights and actors include:

Hope

Written by Jennifer Joplin

Performed by Annie Fitzpatrick

Fifty-Eight Cents

Written by Trey Tatum

Performed by Jordan Trovillion

Bella Ciao

Written by Joseph McDonough

Performed by Kevin Crowley

Hope Deconstructed

Written by Torie Wiggins

Performed by Ernaisja Curry

Our Diner

Written by Paul Strickland

Performed by Justin Baldwin

The Imitation Challenge

Written by Darnell Pierre Benjamin

Performed by Caitlin McWethy

Play for Our Time

Written by Brant Russell

Performed by Barry Mulholland

An Ancient Prayer

Written by Caroline Stine

Love Gives

Written by Paul Shortt





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You