Cincinnati Ballet Exceeds Record Capital Campaign Thanks to Large Donation

Margaret Valentine and her husband Michael Valentine have donated $10 million to the Cincinnati Ballet, the ballet’s largest gift ever.

Mar. 31, 2021  
The Cincinnati Ballet has announced that it has exceeded its record capital campaign thanks to a large one-time donation.

Margaret Valentine and her husband Michael Valentine have donated $10 million to the Cincinnati Ballet, the ballet's largest gift ever. The gift is the final piece allowing the ballet to move from the West End to Walnut Hills.

The new facility will be named the Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance.

Margaret Valentine is photographed in the wardrobe room in the Mickey Jarson Kaplan Performance Studio on Central Parkway in the West End. The property sits across from Music Hall and borders what will be the new FC Cincinnati stadium.

Learn more about the move and the new facility at https://move.cballet.org/.


