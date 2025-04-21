CHRISTMAS TOGETHER with Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans is Coming to the Aronoff Center

Grammy-winners Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Cece Winans are co-headlining the Christmas Together Tour this coming holiday season. The exclusive tour will hit nine major markets across the U.S., including a stop at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 7:00 PM. The concert is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2025-26 Season.



While Grant and Smith’s holiday concerts have become one of the most heralded events of the season for more than thirty years, the Christmas Together Tour will mark the first time they’ve been joined by Winans on the holiday venture since she originally appeared on their 1998 Christmas tour.



“We all know Christmas is hands down my favorite time of year,” Smith told Billboard this week in an exclusive report. “And getting to tour with Amy always makes it even more special. But this year we’re taking it to the next level! We’re beyond excited to have our dear friend Cece Winans join us. After so many years of touring together, adding CeCe’s incredible voice and spirit to the mix feels like the ultimate Christmas gift. To say that the three of us are thrilled about this tour is simply an understatement.”



“I’m so excited to be joining Michael and Amy for the Christmas Together tour,” Winans added. “There’s nothing like coming together with friends to celebrate the true meaning of the season through music, worship, and joy. I can’t wait to share these unforgettable nights with audiences across the country.”



“I look forward to every moment of Christmas Together with Michael and CeCe – the rehearsals, the travel, the concerts,” Grant said. “We can’t wait to celebrate Christmas together and with all of you!”



The highly anticipated Christmas Together Tour will feature selections spanning the artists’ expansive Christmas repertoires and combine their vast collection of traditional classics and critically acclaimed holiday albums. Grant’s five studio Christmas albums have produced such holiday favorites as “Breath of Heaven,” “Grown-Up Christmas List,” and “Tennessee Christmas,” among many more. Smith’s numerous chart-topping holiday offerings have also been staples of the season with favorites like “All Is Well,” “Welcome To Our World,” “Christmas Day,” and more. Winans released the critically acclaimed Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album last year, featuring her rendition of “Joy to the World,” which rose to No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart.

