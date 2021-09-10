CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Comes to Aronoff Center

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2021, following sell-out shows across the globe, rave reviews, and a run in London's West End. An incredible show for the whole family, Champions of Magic will play the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on November 5-6, 2021.

Tickets start at just $50 and are on sale now at https://www.cincinnatiarts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office.

With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic, and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us, NBC's Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, The Today Show, and Access Hollywood Live.

The Champions of Magic team perform incredible interactive illusions, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can't be seen anywhere else.

Now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.



Don't miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Cincinnati, with a show that never fails to amaze.