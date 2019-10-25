CABARET Comes to Aronoff Center

Cincinnati Music Theatre will open its 2019-2020 mainstage season with Kander and Ebb's iconic musical Cabaret - the Tony Award-winning work that helped revolutionize American musical theater. The production runs November 8-16, 2019 at the Aronooff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

Tickets are only $26.00 for the general public and $23.00 for students, seniors, and groups of 15 or more. Tickets are on sale now at Cincinnatiarts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Discount tickets for groups of 15 or more are available at (513) 977-4157.

It's 1929 in Berlin, a city that is transitioning from the epicenter of underground, avant-garde culture to the beginnings of Hitler's totalitarian regime and the rise of the Nazi Party. The show explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives, and walks the audience through the story of Clifford Bradshaw, a struggling American writer who is looking for inspiration for his next novel. He finds his way to the Kit Kat Klub - a seedy nightclub overseen by the strange, omniscient, and gender-fluid Master of Ceremonies - where he meets Sally Bowles, a vivacious, moderately-talented cabaret performer and an utterly lost soul. The climate in Berlin shifts from exciting and vital to ominous and violent.

A story of provocation, Cabaret features a score of songs that have become classics of the American musical theater, including "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama," and "Maybe This Time." The show is a fierce, compelling musical that pushes the boundaries of form.

Cabaret is produced by Kathy Beiting and directed by Skip Fenker, with musical direction by Michael Spresser and choreography by Mike Fielder. The cast features Stephen D. Welch (The Emcee), Elanor Morris (Sally Bowles), Brad Enos (Clifford Bradshaw), Kendra Struthers (Fraulein Schneider), John Simpson (Herr Schultz), Mary Vosseberg (Fraulein Kost), T. Edison Morris, III (Ernst Ludwig), and an ensemble members Sarah Andrews, Megan Archibald. Karl Bolinger, Mp Carletti, Michael English. Kyle Fisher, Anna Hazard, Kyndra D. Jefferies, Garrett Klaas, Isaac Owens, Julie Pergrem, Amanda Emmons Shumate, Kevin Simons, and John Sloan.

Music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff. Cabaret is presented with permission, and all materials provided by Tams-Witmark Music Library, Inc.





