Peking Opera Online Season Garners Over 46 Million Views So Far

The online Peking Opera season that is currently taking place in China has garnered over 46 million views as of Monday, according to Shine.cn.

18 Peking Opera troupes are taking part in the events, streaming performances online for free every evening through September 6. The program kicked off on August 8.

In addition to the performances, Peking Opera artists also answer questions and interact with their virtual audiences.

"It is time to promote Peking Opera in a way that everyone likes, as watching video online has become one of the important means of entertainment among youths," said NPOC vice-president Zhang Yafeng.

